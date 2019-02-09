Day trailing by one at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California. Picture: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

AUSTRALIA'S Jason Day has vowed not to let the weather gods rain on his parade at the Pebble Beach Pro Am despite heavy showers stalling his electric day-two charge up the leaderboard.

The former world No.1 had rattled off three straight birdies at Spyglass Hill when US PGA Tour officials suspended play on Friday, local time.

Multiple major winners Phil Mickelson (68) and Jordan Spieth headline a five-way tie for the lead at 10-under-par, along with England veteran Paul Casey (64), Lucas Glover (66) and Scott Langley (69).

Spieth (through 16 holes) and Day were among those who will have to finish rounds at 7.10am on Saturday (local time) and play the third round immediately after.

Day fought back from a sloppy front nine, during which he dropped a shot, before getting one back at the 11th and rattling off three consecutive birdies from the par-four 13th.

The Queenslander said the timing was frustrating but he would refuse to let it stand in his way when he continued with a 7.5m par putt on the 16th on Saturday.

"It is disappointing as I was really on a roll there, hitting some nice approach shots and holing putts," Day told AAP.

"But it is what it is - the weather can often be like this in northern California this time of year and if you want to win at Pebble Beach it is something you have to push through."

Five-time major winner Mickelson held a two-shot lead during his round but crumbled with three bogeys in his last four holes.

However, a closing birdie has kept him tied at the top of the leaderboard as he chases a fifth win at the Pebble Beach Pro Am.

"I'm lucky to finish the round because some guys (were) still out there playing in some tough stuff," Mickelson said.

Curtis Luck was next best Australian, having teed off early and posted a hot round of 67 to climb to a six-under total.

Cameron Davis (four under), Matt Jones (71, two under), Aaron Baddeley (incomplete, two under), Adam Scott (72, one under), Ryan Ruffels (71, one under), John Senden (72, even par) and Rod Pampling (77, five over) round out the Australian contingent.

