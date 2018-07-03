'Stop being a pussy': Leyonhjelm attacks Prime Minister

AUSTRALIAN senator David Leyonhjelm has continued his shocking, foul-mouthed attack in parliament after telling Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to "stop being such a pussy".

The Liberal Democrat has come under increasing pressure to apologise to Green senator Sarah Hanson-Young after he told her in senate to "stop shagging men" and then to "f--- off".

But though both sides of politics have demanded the 66-year-old Leyonhjelm back track from his comments, the senator has stood fast in his conviction, doubling down on his comments at every given chance.

And now he has literally gone on the offensive after Turnbull told him "it is not too late" to withdraw his comments.

"The prime minister should stop being such a pussy," he told SBS. "The Senate is a robust place, all kinds of language gets used in [there.

"I think the Prime Minister is being a bit disingenuous if he hasn't heard that [sort of language] in the House of Representatives before."

The senator then claimed he was provoked into his abusive rant by what he labelled as "misandry" after Senator Hanson-Young criticised a bill concerning violence against women.

"This is about criticism of all men. It's just as bad as criticism of all women," he said.

However, another politician standing her ground is Hanson-Young, who has retained legal counsel while continually demanding Leyonhjelm apologise for what she labelled "slut shaming".