DJs takes it south for massive launch

David Jones ambassadors Jessica Gomes, left, and Victoria Lee are in Hobart for the launch of the retailers autumn/winter range. Picture: Getty

David Jones ambassadors Victoria Lee and Jessica Gomes, along with special guests model mum Gemma Ward and catwalk newcomer Cameron Robbie, are joining forces for the launch of the retailer's autumn winter collections - The Art of Living - at MONA in Hobart.

The glamour launch is set to go beyond the traditional runway with a two-day immersive experience that also showcases all the best in home, food, beauty, health and wellness.

The day kicks off in style with gourmet brunch at hip MONA eatery The Source, focusing on food and home, followed later in the day by a spectacular runway and progressive cocktail experience showcasing the best of international and Australian new season designer collections.

Jessica Gomes and Victoria Lee at iconic MONA in Hobart. Picture: David Caird

Gomes and Lee are two of the most stylish women in the country and they'll be helping to reveal what's hot in lifestyle and fashion for autumn and winter this year.

"Tasmania is such a beautiful place. I have been a few times before and I'm looking forward to exploring Hobart and being a part of the incredible David Jones season launch," Gomes said earlier this week.

"Tasmania has incredible produce and I can't wait to try everything. I am a huge fan of James Turrell and can't wait to see his work again at MONA."

Lee is also excited about her visit to Hobart.

"I have only been on one quick trip, so I am very much looking forward to experiencing it properly over two days," she said.

David Jones general manager of womenswear and accessories, Bridget Veals, said the edgy MONA at Berriedale was seen as a good fit for the two-day celebration of the retail giant's fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brands.

"Tasmania is the perfect backdrop to showcase our autumn-winter offering and Mona, as Australia's leading contemporary museum, aligns perfectly with our campaign creative, The Art of Living," she said.

"It sets the tone for the season and is designed to inspire customers to shop cross-category as we showcase a wide range of Australian and international style."

THE ART OF LIVING

Tuesday will feature a high-end lunch - The Art of Entertaining - with a focus on food and home. Tasmanian produce, local winemakers and artisan distillers will be showcased.

The glamorous Art of Fashion on Tuesday night will show the international and Australian new season designer collections.

On Wednesday, the more than 60 VIP guests will experience beauty, fitness and lifestyle brands at the Art of Wellness, to "reflect and re-energise," the company said.