Money can’t buy what Fifty Stars has to offer

Ben Allen and Fifty Stars (right) take out the Group 2 Blamey Stakes at Flemington on Saurday. Picture: Quentin Lang/AAP

DAVID Hayes has a simple way of illustrating just how talented Fifty Stars, winner of the Group 2 Blamey Stakes, really is.

During a recent conversation with leading owner Gerry Ryan, Hayes told the successful businessman he wouldn't be able to afford Fifty Stars if the import suddenly came on to the market now.

And that was before Saturday's win at Flemington - the most significant win of the northern hemisphere-bred four-year-old's brief career.

Lindsay Park's training triumvirate of David and Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig inherited Fifty Stars following the disqualification of Darren Weir.

David Hayes has no doubt Fifty Stars is still on the rise despite him laying waste to a string of quality gallopers.

"He's a class horse," Hayes said after posting a record sixth Blamey win as a trainer.

"When he came from Darren's, I said to Gerry Ryan 'If you tried to buy this horse, you couldn't afford him', so we're very lucky to have him."

Fifty Stars (right) edges out stablemate So Si Bon to win the Blamey Stakes. Picture: AAP

Ryan was not on course because of the serious bushfire at Tynong North, where he has property.

Fifty Stars ($9.50) fended off So Si Bon ($26) and Cool Chap ($31) in a Lindsay Park trifecta.

The win delivered Ben Allen a double after the Seppelt Wines Plate success of Mr Quickie.

The former star apprentice said Fifty Stars had matured this preparation.

"He's settled down a lot this time in," Allen said.

"Even when he was first-up, he was a different horse.

"Today, I gave him a good stretch along going to the gates and he bounced good, we had a beautiful run and he did the best.

"After everything that's happened over the past few weeks, it's good to start riding a winners for a few different trainers."

Allen was involved in a serious racing incident at Launceston on February 24, when two horses fell in the Tasmanian two-year-old Magic Millions.

Ryan Bishop sustained several injuries in the fall. Both horses were unharmed.

Melbourne Cup runner-up Johannes Vermeer produced a stunning reminder of his quality in the Blamey, storming from last to finish fourth with searing sectionals. The Macedon Lodge galloper rocketed over the last 400m in 22.45secs and the final 200m in 11.25secs.