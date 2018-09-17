Tulip leads Hayes triple threat

Sovereign Nation is one of three runners David Hayes has set for the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes.

Sovereign Nation is one of three runners David Hayes has set for the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes.

LINDSAY Park will throw a trio of well-credentialed runners at Saturday's Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes at Caulfield, hopeful of a drought-breaking victory.

The stable has not won the Group 1 race since Rewaaya triumphed in 2006.

But it is confident Fastnet Tempest, Sovereign Nation and Tulip can figure strongly.

Like Rewaaya, Tulip is a four-year-old mare and will be running third-up in Saturday's 1400m race.

Tulip lined up for her owner Coolmore in last year's inaugural Everest, finishing a creditable fifth to Redzel, and is coming off a fifth behind the Darren Weir-trained Land Of Plenty at the Valley on September 8.

"Looking at the replay, some people say she should have beaten the Weiry quinella," David Hayes said.

"She'll be in the market and will run well off a light weight."

Tulip will lead Team Hayes’ three-pronged attack in the Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes. Picture: AAP

Sovereign Nation hasn't raced since finishing second to Land Of Plenty in a 1400m race at Flemington in May.

The gelding is yet to win at Caulfield but finished second in last year's Toorak Handicap behind Tosen Stardom after running fourth to Santa Ana Lane in the Sir Rupert Clarke.

"He's been set for it first-up. He's such a brilliant horse first-up," Hayes said.

Import Fastnet Tempest won the Anniversary Vase over Saturday's course and distance in April.

He returned with a pleasing fourth behind Night's Watch over 1400m at Caulfield on September 1.

"He had a nice run as a lead-up and is going to strip fitter," Hayes said.

"We've got three nice lightweight chances in what is usually a tough race to win."

James Cummings will have to find a new rider for Home Of The Brave in the Rupert Clarke after Glyn Schofield was suspended for careless riding.

Schofield was outed for his winning ride on Avilius in Saturday's Kingston Town Stakes at Randwick and won't return until September 28.

The Rupert Clarke shapes as a blockbuster with the appearance of Charlie Appleby's Jungle Cat, who leads the first wave of this spring' international contenders.