Beckham banned over phone fail

A downcast David Beckham leaves court after losing his license for driving while using a mobile phone. Picture: AFP

David Beckham has today been banned from driving for six months after using his phone at the wheel of his £100,000 ($A185,000) Bentley.

The soccer star, 44, was also fined £750 ($A1400) - just pocket change to his staggering £300 million ($A560 million) personal fortune, reports The Sun.

Beckham looked downcast at Bromley Magistrates' Court in London after flying in especially for the hearing - 24 hours after he was all smiles at a casino press conference in China.

He returned to face the music after a member of the public reported him for breaking the law in London's West End last November.

Beckham already had six points on his licence when he was caught - meaning the latest six points took him over Britain's 12-point threshold that results in instant disqualification.

Beckham, wearing a grey suit and black tie as he arrived at court, was also ordered to pay £100 ($A186) in court costs and a £75 ($140) victim surcharge.

David Beckham swon’t be driving one of his many cars anytime soon. Picture: Splash News

Beckham had previously pleaded guilty by post for using the device while driving in Great Portland Street, London, on November 21.

His case had previously been heard in a behind-closed-doors hearing at Bromley magistrates, away from the media and public.

Known as a "single justice procedure", it allows court time to be freed up by allowing magistrates to quickly deal with low-level offences which do not warrant prison sentences.

But he was later ordered to attend an open court session after magistrates said they wanted to "show cause".

The former England captain was caught just two months after he was accused of "shirking his responsibility" as a role model after avoiding prosecution on a speeding charge.

Beckham enlisted the services of celebrity lawyer Nick Freeman, who is dubbed "Mr Loophole", and got off on a technicality.

He was accused of driving at 95km/h in a 60km/h zone on in Paddington, West London, on January 23 last year.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.