‘David and Goliath’ battle to save historic Byron Bay beach shack

A LITTLE slice of Byron Bay’s beachside history is about to be destroyed unless a woman who spent idyllic summers holidaying at historic White’s Cottage can win an 11th hour reprieve.

White’s Cottage was built in the 1930s when sand mining became part of Byron Bay’s industrial landscape.

But unlike the other trendy cabins and cottages dotted along Byron Bay’s beachside foreshore, and rented out for thousands of dollars a week, White’s Cottage has fallen into disrepair and is slated for demolition on October 12.

The cottage is within the boundary of the former Clarke’s Beach Caravan Park, which is now part of Reflections, run by NSW Crown Holidays Parks.

A piece of Byron Bay history, White's Cottage.

Patricia Bryant, who spent idyllic days holidaying at the cottage as a child, is facing a “David and Goliath” battle to save the cottage from being torn down.

She has been lobbying various government agencies for several years to have the cottage refurbished and repurposed either as a museum or place to stay for disabled children.

It could even be renovated like the other ex-miner’s cottages that dot the sand dunes between Clarke’s Beach, The Pass and Wategos.

Thomson, Imeson, Mildenhall and Partridge cottages and Geoffs Shed are all within the Cape Byron State Conservation Area and are run by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.

White’s Cottage is outside that zone and seems not to enjoy any of its protection, although its heritage has been investigated and the cottage deemed ‘rare’.

Ms Bryant’s great aunt, Elizabeth White, built the cottage which is adjacent to up-market restaurant the Beach (formerly Clarke’s Beach Cafe).

Elizabeth White, of Lismore, constructed the building as a holiday cottage in 1933 at a cost of 350 pounds, on a site, which was subject to a sand mining licence.

Aerial view of Byron Bay.

According to a heritage assessment, it became the permanent residence of Elizabeth White and her sisters Tossie and Gwendoline Willows. The place was modified to accommodate the needs of its three permanent ‘spinster’ residents.

In 1984 the deed of occupation of the cottage was transferred from Elizabeth White to

Gwendoline Willows, after the death of Miss White. This occurred at or around

the time that the permissive occupancy became the crown lease. Gwendoline Willows lived

in the place from about 1940 until 2000.

Patricia Bryant remembers spending wonderful school holidays at White’s Cottage in a blissful period before Byron Bay became an international tourist destination.

“Our family knew Granny Clark well, a neighbour running a caravan park,” she said.

“For us ‘the aunts’ hosted many extended family members for beachside school holidays.

“All of us are well acquainted with Byron changes, such as mining the sandhills, protecting the beach from cyclone ravages, the ‘hippy’ phase and whaling.

“We were not keen as children to partake in the walk to town through bandy bandy snake habitat, to purchase freshly made, hot, bread.”

It seems initial enthusiasm by NSW Crown Holidays Parks to engage a heritage architect and renovate White’s Cottage, waned after storm damage impacted on the sand dunes abutting the caravan park in 2019.

White's Cottage looking forlorn and awaiting demolition.

Indeed, there have been approvals in place for 12 months to demolish the building, but work has not been scheduled to commence until October 12.

So the countdown is on, and unless a reprieve can be won, White’s Cottage will be bulldozed and this significant piece of Byron Bay’s history lost forever.

Reflections have been contacted for comment on this story.