Hughes’ spectacular MAFS outburst

DAVE Hughes has launched a spectacular defence of Married At First Sight contestants and blasted a well-known author in the process.

The comedian took exception to a tweet from columnist Clementine Ford during Monday night's episode of the Channel 9 reality show.

Ford was one of many viewers who was outraged by Susie's treatment of Billy (you can read the episode recap here), and she tweeted, "Susie is a f***ing bully #MAFS."

Susie and Billy are ‘married’ on Married At First Sight.

Hughes responded to Ford, tweeting, "You know it's not real yeah? You know the producers pull all the strings yeah? Why are you trolling these poor people. I thought you were anti bullying?"

Ford seemed shocked by Hughes' tweet and replied: "Are you serious? Trolling? I haven't tagged anyone for a start, and I'm commenting on her abhorrent behaviour. What's your connection to the show that you're so angry about me tweeting the same things literally every other viewer is? Get a life Dave."

Hughes, who is in Adelaide performing at the Fringe Festival, fired back. "Are you really going with the 'everyone else is doing it' argument. You've lost your moral compass."

He continued his Twitter rant about Married At First Sight, tweeting, "At least half the 'contestants' appear to be already deranged when they start the process and by the end of it are completely bonkers and everyone gets on Twitter to kick them on their way to the psych ward. The experts who match them should be charged with endangering life."

Ford’s most recent book is Boys will be Boys.

Hughesy clearly has a problem with MAFS.

Some people were taken aback by Hughes' outburst with one person commenting, "How bizarre are you right now. It's a show! We are all tweeting this stuff."

"Dude. Really? @clementine_ford has stated many times that she is a reality TV fan like many of us, she is allowed to voice an opinion on it," a different person tweeted.

Another Twitter user messaged Hughes and asked who exactly Ford was trolling.

"The woman she described as 'a f***ing bully' who probably came on the show emotionally vulnerable, has most likely been exploited by producers, and is now being slaughtered by people who want to get some likes on their tweets," Hughes replied.