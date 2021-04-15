Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Peter Warner, Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race winner, died in a boating incident on the Richmond River at Ballina on Tuesday.
Peter Warner, Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race winner, died in a boating incident on the Richmond River at Ballina on Tuesday.
News

Daughter’s tribute to Sydney to Hobart Yacht race winner

liana walker
13th Apr 2021 5:02 PM | Updated: 14th Apr 2021 5:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The daughter of 90-year-old Peter Warner, who lost his life after falling overboard at the Ballina bar on Tuesday morning, has praised him as a "great seafarer."

Mr Warner recently made headlines after he rescued six Tongan boys in 1966 from what was supposedly a deserted island.

Peter Warner (pictured) has tragically lost his life in after falling overboard at the Ballina Bar on Tuesday morning.
Peter Warner (pictured) has tragically lost his life in after falling overboard at the Ballina Bar on Tuesday morning.

He later went on to win line honours at the Sydney to Hobart yacht race three times. 

His daughter, Janet Warner, left has paid tribute to her father.

"He was a great seafarer and passed away (Tuesday) morning after a night-time sail up from Yamba on his new boat," Ms Warner said.

"The conditions were favourable otherwise he would not have attempted the voyage."

A boat overturned in the Richmond River at Ballina this morning.
A boat overturned in the Richmond River at Ballina this morning.

 

Ms Warner also gave her praise the 17-year-old who was on board with her father at the time.

"The lad with my father is amazing in what he did to bring him ashore," she said.

"We are so grateful to his sailing companion."

Emergency services attended Lighthouse Beach at East Ballina about 8.45am where a short time later a 17-year-old boy - a family friend - assisted in bringing Mr Warner to shore.

A member of the public commenced CPR on the older man until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived but he died at the scene.

The boy was not injured.

A report is being prepared for the coroner in Mr Warner's death.

Originally published as Daughter’s tribute to Sydney to Hobart Yacht race winner

More Stories

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2.2 million for much-needed Ballina Shire bridge upgrade

        Premium Content $2.2 million for much-needed Ballina Shire bridge upgrade

        News Work on the upgrade is set to begin within 12 months and it will mean haulage limits and single-lane traffic flow become a thing of the past.

        Man’s actions made bus driver ‘fearful for her safety’

        Premium Content Man’s actions made bus driver ‘fearful for her safety’

        Crime Man arrested on an outstanding warrant almost five years after the incident.

        'We don't want to be a reality show punchline': Byron locals

        Premium Content 'We don't want to be a reality show punchline': Byron locals

        News Thousands sign petition against planned reality show

        Man dead after alleged assault in Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Man dead after alleged assault in Coffs Harbour

        Crime Woolgoolga man arrested and charged as police continue inquiries