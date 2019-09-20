Dashcam shows driver celebrating crash after being cut off

A driver has screamed with laughter after a watching a Porsche that cut him off get hit by a turning truck at the next intersection. Picture: Dash Cam Owners Australia

DASHCAM footage has showed a speeding Porsche driver stopped in their tracks by a turning truck, much to the joy of a driver they'd just cut off.

"Are you serious,"a driver can be heard saying in dashcam footage, shared to social media yesterday, as a Porsche can be seen speeding by him in the left lane.

The footage was captured in Melbourne, and signs indicate they were driving in a 40km/h area, in Ivanhoe, Melbourne.

As the driver of the Porsche speeds past the dash cam owner, they slow at an intersection next to a large truck carrying a crane, and attempt to overtake the truck as both vehicles turn left.

The truck and the Porsche then collide at a slow speed.

"Yes! Yes!" the man in the car begins cheering, clapping his hands, and calling the Porsche driver a number of insulting names, laden with explosives.

The video was shared to popular Facebook group Dashcam Owners Australia, with the caption, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes…". The post has received over 3000 reactions and over 700 comments.

"I'm just happy for old mate being happy," one man commented.

"We must have the same family, as I use those exact words on the regular," he said.

"Hint to the Porsche owner…a left turn indicator does not mean 'pass down my left side'." one man commented.

"By the way, the video should get an award for the commentary."