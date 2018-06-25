Menu
Login
News

Dash cam captures Bruce Hwy crash that obliterated caravan

25th Jun 2018 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM

Dash cam has captured the moment a caravan was completely destroyed in a Bruce Hwy crash on the Sunshine Coast.

The video was posted to Dash Cam Owners Australia's Facebook page at the weekend.

It shows a caravan towed by a Jeep Cherokee travelling in the outside lane about 11km south of the Caloundra Rd intersection.

The vehicle attempts to move into the inside lane but suddenly veers back to the left, causing the caravan to start fishtailing wildly.

The Jeep then crosses back into the inside lane before the caravan enters the median strip sideways, flipping numerous times.

The caravan is completely obliterated, with its contents strewn across the strip. The Jeep towing it manages to stay upright.

"It appears that he realises he was cutting off the car in the right-hand lane and tried to get back into left-hand lane and over corrected, in the process he lost control of both car and van," the video's author Peter explains in the post.

bruce highway caravan editors picks sunshine coast traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Hiatus Kaiyote sampled by Beyonce and Jay-Z

    Hiatus Kaiyote sampled by Beyonce and Jay-Z

    Music POPULAR Future Soul Melbourne band is coming to the Northern Rivers next week.

    Bluesman Lloyd Spiegel takes the backroads to our stages

    Bluesman Lloyd Spiegel takes the backroads to our stages

    Music Musician will bring his latest album next month

    It takes a village to raise a family

    It takes a village to raise a family

    News Seminar to help with raining families

    Celebrating a legend with a special vision

    Celebrating a legend with a special vision

    News Heavy metal at local gallery

    Local Partners