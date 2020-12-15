Facebook shuts down Have A Whinge page

A controversial social media group has been taken down.

CONTROVERSIAL social media group Darwin - Have a Whinge has been shut down by Facebook.

It is understood the page, which had more than 27,500 members, was shut down earlier this week. The page featured posts from Territorians and southerners discussing topics from crime, business, politics and whinging about anything under the sun.

A new page - also called Darwin - Have a Whinge - has already been made and has almost 500 members.

Admin Randal Quick made a brief but passionate statement about reviving the page.

"You can take my freedom of speech but you won't take the fight out of this old dog," he wrote.

"I will always have the fight for Darwin."

There were mixed reactions to the original group being taken down.

"Nothing of value was lost," one person wrote.

"They will be lucky to get it back this time couple of admins thought they were god," wrote another.

In response to the shutdown another page was also created - Tell Him He's Dreamin - Darwin - in reference to the classic Australian film The Castle.

