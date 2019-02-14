Jail looms for DV firefighter

NT Firefighter Damien Buckley runs from Darwin Local Court on Monday after pleading guilty to a string of domestic violence and property offences.

A FIREFIGHTER who broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and harassed her for months to get back together with him faces almost certain jail time.

Damien Mark Buckley, 44, pleaded guilty to a string of charges including breaches of a domestic violence order, aggravated unlawful entry, stealing and drug possession.

Barrister Mary Chalmers, prosecuting, told Darwin Local Court Buckley's offending was so serious it warranted him being remanded "right here, right now".

Judge Elizabeth Morris said Buckley was facing mandatory jail time after pleading guilty to property damage charges.

All of Buckley's offending - spanning more than six months - was committed against his prominent, on-again-off-again former girlfriend, whose name is suppressed.

Ms Chalmers said the woman chose to finally end her relationship with Buckley during a trip to Bali in mid- 2017.

Buckley persisted with contacting the woman even when she left her mobile phone in Australia and travelled to the United States in an effort to distance herself from him.

Ms Chalmers said Buckley did not approve of the woman's new relationship but eventually asked to remain friends, but would continually send hostile text messages if she did not respond to his calls.

Buckley repeatedly referred to his former girlfriend's new partner as her "faggot f*cking boyfriend" and said he disapproved of her socialising with other men.

Buckley's offending culminated with a late night breaking at his former partner's new house more than a year after she ended the relationship.

The woman had never told him her new address and it is not known how he tracked her down.

Buckley, who was supported in court by his new partner, used tools to break into the woman's house in the early hours of the morning, stealing sports trophies, her phone, and family photographs.

The woman called police after tracking her phone to Buckley's house.

During a search of Buckley's house, police found a stash of steroids.

Buckley's lawyer, Peter Maley, said his client's employment as a firefighter would be "looked at".

Ms Morris will sentence Buckley on March 7.