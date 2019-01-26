Menu
Drunk drivers arrested driving same car within 30 minutes

by LAUREN ROBERTS
26th Jan 2019 1:30 PM

TWO drunk drivers have been arrested driving the same car within just 30 minutes of each other, say police.

Territory Duty Superintendent James O'Brien said the disappointing incident happened in Darwin overnight, and urged drivers to be careful on the roads.

"11pm last night police pulled over a Holden Commodore on East Point Road and a 34-year-old male driver driving over four times the legal limit was arrested," he said

"30 mins later, the same vehicle was pulled over in Fannie Bay and a 32-year-old woman was arrested for drinking after more than four times the legal limit."

In Central Australia, Sup O'Brien said police had arrested six drink drivers between 7am Friday and 6am Saturday.

"That's less than 24 hours," he said.

