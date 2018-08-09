Menu
Login
Health

Baby injured in boiling water accident

by Lauren Roberts
9th Aug 2018 3:16 PM

A COCONUT Grove baby is in a stable condition at Royal Darwin Hospital after pulling a container with boiling water off a bench onto his chest and neck.

The boy, 20 months, was taken to RDH by St John Ambulance paramedics about 8pm last night, and is recovering in hospital today.

St John paramedics praised the Coconut Grove family's quick reaction in cooling the boy's wounds.

Burns are one of the most common accidental childhood injuries. Babies and young children are especially vulnerable - they're curious, small, and have very sensitive, thin skin.

Families are reminded top know the 3 Cs.

Cool for 20 minutes under running water, Cover it with cling wrap and Call 000" is aimed at ensuring people know timely first aid treatment.

children editors picks health parenting

Top Stories

    Byron Shire builders win big

    Byron Shire builders win big

    News BYRON projects figured large in the recent Master Builders Association building awards.

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    Going above and beyond for Vets Without Borders

    News Local vet volunteers in India

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    News Thank the Westpac Rescue helicopter

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    News SEA Shepard's Steve Irwin calls in.

    Local Partners