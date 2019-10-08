Dannii Minogue’s second correct guess

The Masked Singer ended with The Dragon unmasking on Tuesday night. Picture: Channel 10.

We've made it to the halfway point of The Masked Singer, with only six celebrities still concealed within giant, elaborate costumes.

Like each episode preceding it, Jackie and Dannii guided the educated guesses, while Lindsay and Hughesy seemingly listed any celebrities they could think of in the moment.

But Dannii Minogue struck again with her second correct answer of the season - The Dragon turned out to be country singer Adam Brand.

"I stepped into this Dragon mask and suit, I mean, I felt like I was 10 foot tall," he said of the experience.

"If there was one main reason why I did this show, it's a few years down the track, maybe three or four years down the track. My little girl's in the lounge room and she's talking to one of her friends, and she's saying, "My daddy's a dragon.

"My daddy's a singing dragon," he added.

Dannii Minogue's guessing prowess prevails! It's Adam Brand.

But before the big reveal, Osher took the stage with his most confusing look yet:

Osher came out masked as a snake, or maybe a fish. Or is it a worm? Picture: Channel 10.

Silver cheese-stringer dancers in tow, Osher left the stage for a group performance of Ava Max's So Am I.

Then came the solo performances from The Spider, The Dragon, The Monster, and The Unicorn.

Here's how the guessing game went down:

THE SPIDER

Up first, The Spider had the judges in awe with a rendition Cranberries classic Zombie,

and some clues - including a netball - that only managed to confuse us all further.

"My initial fame had an golden aura," she said, adding; "I like the hang out with the girls, but not all the time," hinting she was once part of a band. As for tonight's guesses - Lindsay went with Mel C ("Maybe she got hit by a netball?," she wondered adorably), Dannii and Jackie opted for Jess Mauboy, and Hughesy - predictably so - went rogue with a guess of Sinead O'Connor.

Spider’s stellar performance had the audience up on their feet singing along. Picture: Channel 10.

T HE DRAGON

Singing Walk the Moon's hit Shut Up and Dance with Me, the judges cottoned on to Dragon's country twang, on the money with thoughts he could be a country music artist. Jackie O, as sure as she'd been since Wendell Sailor, went with her hunch of Shannon Noll, while Lindsay - for about the third time this season - opted for Keith Urban. Hughesy and Dannii followed the country music tip, choosing Lee Kernaghan and Adam Brand respectively.

It was of course Dannii's guess that proved correct.

And we have our sixth celeb! The Dragon is none other than Adam Brand. Picture: Channel 10.

THE MONSTER

Continuing to befuddle the judges, it was still largely unclear whether Monster was a seasoned performer or naturally talented ametuer. After a confident crack at Christina Aguilera's Beautiful, Shania Twain's outfit from the film clip for That Don't Impress Me Much formed part of the updated clue package, with the comment;"I have never felt more like myself than when I've acted like someone else."

Lindsay Lohan went for an easy guess of Shania Twain, while Hughesy locked in Kate Ritchie.

Jackie wondered whether it could be Vanessa Amorosi or Yumi Stynes, and Dannii fired off Lisa McCune as her final guess.

The Monster’s performance had Jackie O in tears tonight. Picture: Channel 10.

THE UNICORN

Belting out Beyonce's Crazy in Love, there's not a shadow of a doubt The Unicorn is a professional singer. With updated clues suggesting she's found global fame, and could in fact hail from the US, the judges are sure we have a superstar in our midst. An ambitious Hughesy went with Cher, while Lindsay Lohan chose Kelly Osbourne. Dannii locked in viewer favourite Deni Hines, and Jackie O gave us a welcome throwback with Anastacia.

We know it's you Deni Hines (Maybe?). Picture: Channel 10.

We're halfway there, Australia, and we haven't gone insane … yet.

The Masked Singer continues Monday Night at 7.30 on Channel 10