Dangerously supporting refugees

DANGEROUSLY Poetic Press will present Hope and Belonging- Music and Poetry for troubled times an evening of music and and poetry this Saturday at St. Martin's Hall in Mullumbimby.

All funds raised will go to the Ballina Region for Refugee's group a group that offers moral support for people in detention and home stay hosting of refugees in our area.

Dangerously Poetic press is an incorporated community group that has been offering poetry readings, workshops and publishing local poets since 2002.

President Laura Jan Shore said her members were very supportive of BR4R's work.

"The evening will begin at 6.30pm with a community dinner prepared by our members and there will be wine will be available for purchase,” she said.

"At 7pm local troubadour Chris Mallory will perform original songs with special guests, the Byron Shire Youth Choir.

"This will be followed by reading from poets and actors on the theme of hope and belonging. The evening will finish with Cass Curran performing songs from her new album, Travelling Home.”

Entry donation is $15 and the meal costs an additional $15. all are welcome. For more information call 0438872610.