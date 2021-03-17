‘Dangerous’: Water gushes from Kmart ceiling

Water gushing from the ceiling at Kmart Tweed City has left onlookers shocked and concerned for the safety of the staff.

Local resident Louise Togo was in the store on Sunday about 2pm when the water started gushing beside the baby section of the shop.

"I was startled because it wasn't a trickle, it was gushing from the start and got progressively worse and the lights started shifting so we moved right away," Mrs Togo said.

"What made me stop was the giggles from staff, the very young staff, who were sent over to put down tubs."

She said knowing a few staff who worked at the store, she stopped to make sure none of them were over there and even checked with their parents out of concern.

Tweed City Kmart was flooded over the weekend of March 14, 2021.

"It was so poorly managed," she said.

"My concern was for the safety of the staff - electricity and water don't mix - and the fact that they hadn't controlled the situation."

She said she was worried about the ceiling collapsing or any of the young staff being electrocuted.

"A lot of customers were saying the same thing ‒ close the store," she said.

"The WHS issues are red flags all over especially as soon as the lights started glitching."

Staff at the Tweed City Kmart were left to clean up a water leak from the ceiling over the weekend.

She said both Kmart and Tweed City were extremely lucky no one was injured or serious hurt.

"It could have easily been collapsed ceilings, electrocution or any kind of serious falls," she said.

"I think that every parent in that store was concerned for the young staff that afternoon. I would want to be able to send my child to a workplace where I know she would be looked after.

"What I witnessed here was a dangerous situation poorly managed and had the potential to injure a lot of people."

She said when she left the store at 2.20pm the situation was still not under control.

Kmart and Tweed City have both been contacted for comment.