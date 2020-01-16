‘Dangerous’ supercell storm to hit

It's been an incredibly dry summer so far but that's all about to change with a massive rain event forecast over the next week - one that has already kicked off in parts of the country.

Humidity has been building on the east coast for the past week and that wet air has already moved down to Tasmania and Victoria.

Melbourne already experienced part of the wild rain event yesterday when intense rain and severe thunderstorms hit the city, triggering flash flooding.

Sky News Weather chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said the huge rain event had been created by a number of things.

"Partly because the monsoon developed over Northern Australia last week, which provided moisture up there but we also had easterly winds on the east coast which means moisture from the Coral Sea and the Tasman Sea is feeding down into this trough and this moisture is then lifting up and causing the showers and the thunderstorms," he said.

Early next week, a second weather system will form over Victoria, South Australia and western NSW, triggering supercell storms.

"By Monday, a cut-off low pressure system will bring widespread heavy rain and we could see widespread severe weather with damaging wind gusts, further flash flooding and we could even see supercell storms," Mr Saunders said.

"So there's going to be some big rain."

Here's the weather we can expect around parts of Australia this coming week.

NEW SOUTH WALES

NSW will finally receive some much-needed rain in parts of the state that haven't seen heavy falls for months.

Most of the state is expected to receive rain from today, except for the west and southwest, with the falls to continue into Monday.

Areas around the south coast and Southern Tablelands are predicted to receive up to 30mm but the Bureau of Meteorology says the rain will be patchy and exact falls are difficult to predict.

By next Monday, a low pressure system will bring widespread and heavy rain to the west.

If Dubbo picks up its forecast 50mm, that would be the heaviest rain the inland town has since in 12 months.

Tamworth is also forecast to have 50mm of rain - its heaviest in 10 months.

Heavy falls are also expected for the central and northern coast of NSW from today for the next week with Sydney to receive intense falls today.

Rain is also expected over the firegrounds in NSW with an average of 25 to 50mm expected to fall in the south of the state.

"That is enough to slow down large fires, perhaps to even extinguish some smaller fires but probably not enough to put out the larger fires though," Mr Saunders said.

The NSW SES is also warning the much-needed rain could bring new risks including flash flooding, falling trees and landslips after fire wiped out trees and growth.

"While the rain is welcomed, heavy rainfall and storms in fire affected areas can lead to dangerous conditions such as a higher risk of flash flooding, falling trees and landslips," NSW SES assistant commissioner Paul Bailey said.

"In areas impacted by fires where vegetation has been destroyed, water from heavy rainfall can flow into riverbeds and we could see run-off in areas we wouldn't normally, resulting in flash flooding.

"The NSW SES is also asking residents in fire affected areas to watch for possible landslips as the ground and roads can be damaged, therefore creating a higher risk of a potential slip."

QUEENSLAND

It's going to be very wet in Queensland over the coming days with falls forecast for the entire coast and the drought-ravaged western regions also hopefully getting some rain.

By Saturday and Sunday the best falls will be along the Queensland coast but by early next week storms should return and head inland.

The storm cell could bring the heaviest rain in months for places like Longreach.

"In some areas, if you're under a good storm, you could see the heaviest rain in years," Mr Saunders said.

Brisbane and the Gold Coast are expecting up to 50mm over the coming week while Rockhampton and Bundaberg could receive up to 25mm.

VICTORIA

Thunderstorms that hit Victoria yesterday will stay in the east of the state today, but rather than help ease the current active blazes, it again might mean more bushfire trouble.

Lightning ignited fires in Victoria's eastern Great Otway National Park yesterday and authorities fear it could do the same in the fire-ravaged East Gippsland and north east regions.

Heavy falls are forecast for the east of the state from today until the weekend.

"These storms are slow moving and there's a high amount of moisture so that means flash flooding will be the main threat from these storms over the next few days," Mr Saunders said.

Thunderstorms are also likely to produce damaging winds and carry large hail and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding.

A road water alert was also in place for Melbourne last night, after some western suburbs like St Albans saw up to 77mm of sudden rain.

The rain helped clear the hazardous bushfire smoke blanketing the city, which had caused the closure of a runway at Melbourne Airport and some flights delayed.

By Monday, a second weather system will form over western Victoria, bringing the potential for flash flooding and damaging wind gusts.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

The southern state is also hoping for heavy falls across its fire-ravaged regions - including on Kangaroo Island.

But the heavy rain is likely to bring more trouble with a worrying weather system forming on Monday.

"We could see widespread severe weather with damaging wind gusts, further flash flooding and even supercell storms...so there's going to be a lot of rain," Mr Saunders said.

TASMANIA

The Apple Isle will be hit by the same weather system authorities are warning about for Monday.

Heavy rain and massive thunderstorms are expected for most of the state.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

The Northern Territory will see typical wet season weather this week with heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for the next week.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Perth is expecting a sunny, warm week. In the north of the state, where Tropical Cyclone Claudia earlier brought heavy rain and damaging wind, conditions are calming.

