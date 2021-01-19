Menu
Dangerous driving charge upgraded after death of friend

Janine Watson
19th Jan 2021 3:06 PM
An ex-Coffs Harbour man who was recently granted bail on a dangerous driving charge is back in custody after his friend who fell from his bonnet passed away.

Narada Jade Cutajar, 34, had previously been granted bail and was due to face court again in March.

But his friend - another ex-Coffs Harbour man - Bobby Anderson, died from his injuries last week.

The incident occurred in a South Brisbane car park on the night of January 2 and Mr Anderson was placed into an induced coma.

The two were friends and the Brisbane Magistrates Court heard Mr Anderson had fallen from the bonnet of the motor vehicle, as it was being driven by the defendant, resulting in him smashing his head on the concrete.

Now with the death of Bobby, also 34, Narada has been returned to custody and the case adjourned to February 1.

