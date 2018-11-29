Dancers with a difference

DANCERS with disabilities and residents of Feros Care Village Byron Bay are rehearsing as a group for a performance at Tintenbar Hall on Sunday.

Sprung!! - a Northern Rivers community organisation that aims to represent physical and cultural diversity on stage - has been holding workshops at the village for a group of residents aged between 75 and 98 in preparation for their stage debut.

The seniors will play French characters in a cafe scene at the organisation's end-of-year stage show, Sprung!! Gala Performance.

The group is working under the artistic direction of Michael Hennessy, who spent nine years performing with the Sydney Dance Company.

Also involved are renowned dancers Tara Coughlan and Max McAuley, who both live with Down syndrome.

Feros Care positive living team leader Bec Stephens said Tara and Max had inspired the residents by proving performing is possible regardless of age or ability.

"To see the beautiful connections made between our seniors and the dancers has been a privilege for all involved,” Ms Stephens said.

Sprung!! president Robyn Brady said the project had benefited not only the seniors but also the dancers and choreographers who have been inspired by their zest for life and willingness to try new things.

"This project not only gives our dancers the opportunity to form intergenerational connections and a deeper respect for seniors, it also gives us the chance to showcase to the community that age and ability is no barrier if you have the will to give it a go,” Dr Brady said.

The Sprung!! integrated dance theatre "French cafe'' project with Feros Care Village is supported by a grant from the Byron Shire Council Community Initiatives Program.

The Feros Care workshops are part of a broader Sprung!! community dance project which also involves Byron Youth Theatre and explores "the parade of life” through the lens of a French village cafe.

Ultimately, the Feros Care performance will form part of a larger project by Michael Hennessy and Suffolk Park resident Kate McDowell.

They are creating a full-length mainstream dance theatre experience that will premiere at Brunswick Picture House on Bastille Day weekend in July next year.

The Sprung!! concert will begin at 3pm on Sunday. Tickets start from $5. Children will be admitted for free.