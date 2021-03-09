Dan Andrews hospitalised after serious fall

Daniel Andrews has been hospitalised after a serious fall.

The Victorian Premier's office has confirmed he went to hospital after falling over while getting ready for work on Tuesday morning.

Mr Andrews is not believed to have head injuries, but was taken to hospital for x-rays as a precaution.

His office described the fall as "concerning" but provided no further details on his condition.

The Premier will not attend an Indigenous Affairs press conference scheduled for this morning.

Deputy Premier James Merlino is running the press conference in his place, telling reporters "only a trip to the hospital" would have stopped Mr Andrews being present.

Mr Merlino started the press conference by addressing Mr Andrews' hospitalisation.

"He took a fall this morning as he was preparing for work," Mr Merlino said, adding the Premier didn't have any head injuries but was undergoing precautionary x-rays.

"He is fine and will be back on his feet very shortly," he said.

"I know around the cabinet table and speaking to Dan privately how passionate he is about this day and about this announcement.

Daniel Andrews during Question Time on March 2. Picture: Daniel Pockett/NCA NewsWire Source:News Corp Australia

"It would only have been a trip to the hospital that would have kept him away."

State Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien extended his support on Twitter.

"Hope it's not serious," he wrote. "Wishing Daniel a speedy recovery."

Mr Andrews had been on leave for several days and was returning to work today.

His scheduled press conference was to launch an Australian-first inquiry to investigate the ongoing effects of colonisation on the state's Indigenous community, The Age reported.

The "Truth and Justice Commission", similar to post-apartheid South Africa, will help guide Victoria's treaty negotiations and potentially explore reparations, according to the newspaper.

It will reportedly have the same power to compel witnesses and make recommendations as a royal commission.

Mr Andrews and his Cabinet signed off on the inquiry's terms of reference last week and were due to announce them at this morning's press event.

The work for the inquiry will begin in the coming months, Mr Merlino said during Tuesday's press conference.

"From today, we'll have expression of interest for five commissioners that will run. This will be an independent commission. It will be at arm's length from government and in line with the calls from the First Peoples assembly, again it will have the powers of a royal commission," the deputy premier said.

"This is long overdue. It's an acknowledgment that the pain in our past is present in the lives of people right now. It's a recognition that, without truth, without justice, you can't have a treaty. You can't take that incredibly powerful step forward until we go through this process of truth and justice.

"Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike the opportunity to tell their whole story, for that to be a path to truth and a path to healing. You can't have true reconciliation for all Victorians until we go through this process."

