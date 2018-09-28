Menu
Login
Damien Oliver is carried back into the jockey rooms after he was hurt in the barriers at Flemington on Wednesday. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images
Damien Oliver is carried back into the jockey rooms after he was hurt in the barriers at Flemington on Wednesday. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images
Horses

Oliver fit to ride at The Valley

by Leo Schlink
28th Sep 2018 2:29 PM

CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver has been cleared to ride in Friday night's Group 1 Moir Stakes after being given a medical clearance.

Oliver said he was fit to ride in five races at The Valley despite his badly bruised left leg.

"It's improved a lot and it's still a bit sore, but it shouldn't hinder me," Oliver said on Friday.

Oliver's leg was jammed against the starting gates when his mount Thousand Wishes flipped backwards before the start of the Rose Of May Handicap at Flemington on Wednesday.

MRI scans showed no fractures of Oliver's shin.

Damien Oliver will partner Spright in the Moir Stakes. Picture: Trackside Photography
Damien Oliver will partner Spright in the Moir Stakes. Picture: Trackside Photography

The nine-time Scobie Breasley medallist will partner Spright in the Moir Stakes (1000m) before riding Grunt in the Group 1 Underwood Stakes at Caulfield on Sunday.

Oliver has waded in sea water over the past two days to speed his recovery.

FormGuide

Related Items

caulfield damien oliver grunt horse racing moir stakes moonee valley spright thousand wishes underwood stakes

Top Stories

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News THE long weekend is just around the corner, but if you're planning to hit the road you'd better leave yourself extra travel time

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    News Five teens are in custody after yesterday's dramatic pursuit

    Housie needs new managers

    Housie needs new managers

    News Housie needs manager

    Daryl Braithwaite set to perform on the Northern Rivers

    Daryl Braithwaite set to perform on the Northern Rivers

    Music Tickets are now for sale for the 18+ event

    Local Partners