Menu
Login
The wheels of Michael Cooke's truck are covered in tar after the road melted beneath them.
The wheels of Michael Cooke's truck are covered in tar after the road melted beneath them. Michael Cooke
News

Damage as Bruce Highway melts beneath vehicles

Melanie Plane
by
8th Aug 2018 7:52 AM

MOTORISTS travelling along the Bruce Highway between Mackay and Rockhampton today are furious after receiving damage to their vehicles from the road surface.

Multiple truck drivers have reported stone chips and tar-covered wheels as the recently re-sealed section of highway at Waverley Creek near St Lawrence deteriorated beneath them.

Some drivers have even reported their steering 'locking up' due to loose stones becoming lodged.

 

The wheels of Michael Cooke's truck are covered in tar after the road melted beneath them.
The wheels of Michael Cooke's truck are covered in tar after the road melted beneath them. Michael Cooke

It comes after a similar incident on Malanda Millaa Millaa Road near Tarzali on the Atherton Tablelands in early July.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) was forced to close the road with reports the gravel had not set properly on a recently resealed section and was swept aside, leaving the tar exposed.

More to come.

bruce highway editors picks road works truck drivers waverley creek
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    Helping celebrate chopper rescue day

    News ITS time to say thank you to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    Steve Irwin sails in friendly seas

    News SEA Shepard's Steve Irwin calls in.

    Droning on about vital air safety

    Droning on about vital air safety

    News Dangerous drone operation

    Volunteers the heart and soul of festival

    Volunteers the heart and soul of festival

    News Volunteers make the Byron Writers Festival go round

    Local Partners