Dally M winner to sign monster $6m deal

Superstar fullback James Tedesco is reportedly set to sign a five-year, six million dollar deal with the Sydney Roosters.

On Friday evening, The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield reported Tedesco is on the verge of signing a life contract with the defending champions to become one of the sport's highest-paid athletes.

Speaking to Fox League, Roosters premiership player Cooper Cronk praised his former teammate for continually improving his skills in the NRL.

"That's a tremendous reward for a guy that's played a high level of football for the last two years," Cronk said.

"For him to make the big decision of moving across from the Wests Tigers to finding his home in the Eastern Suburbs to winning the Dally M last year to arguably being the best player in the world in the last couple of years, that's probably unders for what he's delivered for the Roosters in the last couple of years.

"He's also at a club where he's improving. Last year he wasn't getting to first receiver and setting people up now he's taking the ball on kick return, tackle three he's getting to first receiver, and then he's competing on the edge for the last couple of plays. So he's getting better as the game goes on."

James Tedesco during the NRL match against the Newcastle Knights.

Former Canterbury Bulldogs star Michael Ennis argued the Roosters were lucky to secure Tedesco for $1.2 million-a-season.

"I think it's cheap … I think he's the best player in the competition along with Nathan Cleary. Nathan's game has gone to an extreme level this year, but this has been year after year after year for James Tedesco, and he just continues to get better," Ennis said.

"His numbers particularly from the midpoint of this season, even at the point when they lost so much quality.

"He's been the mainstay, and he's just continued to produce. His performances he has produced in the last two weeks have been the best he's ever played.

"If you think of David Fifita. David has been paid an enormous amount of money by the Gold Coast Titans. That's on potential. This guy can produce it on every level."

Last year, Tedesco was awarded the Dally M Medal as the league's best player. He has scored 84 tries in 154 appearances since making his NRL debut in 2012.

The 27-year-old has represented the New South Wales Blues, Italy and Australia during his stellar rugby league career.

During Saturday evening's 42-12 victory over the Newcastle Knights, Tedesco managed 179 run metres, two try assists and one linebreak.

Originally published as Dally M winner to sign monster $6m deal