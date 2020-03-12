Dally M betting sting sparks police probe

NSW Police are investigating a punter who heavily backed Craig Bellamy to win the Dally M coach-of-the-year award, allegedly with inside information.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's organised crime squad established Strike Force Mirrabei to investigate the matter after complaints from bookmakers late last year.

The matter was reported to police by the NRL integrity unit and investigations are ongoing, according to detectives.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy after winning the Coach of the Year award during the 2019 Dally M Awards. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

The NRL has confirmed the punter does not work for the NRL or Fox Sports, the network that televises the event, but an organisation that is involved in the event.

The punter placed the bet in the days leading up to the Dally M awards after the coach-of-the-year result had been determined.

It is believed the punter won close to $20,000 on the sting with a number of bookmakers.

The NRL employs a betting analyst in the integrity unit to monitor market moves and irregularities.

Bellamy's win was a shock, despite Melbourne Storm winning the minor premiership.

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and Manly Sea Eagles mentor Des Hasler were well in the market.