Daggiest ARIAs red carpet looks of all time

Remember when you went to your high school formal and you thought you looked a million bucks, only to see the photos 10 years later and scream, "WTF was I thinking?"

That's exactly what some of Australia's biggest stars will think when they see these old photos we've dug up from past ARIA red carpets.

The awards are back again today for another year with Guy Sebastian set to host, performances from Khalid, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Tones & I, Human Nature, Hilltop Hoods and even a special presentation (via satellite) from U2.

But before they kick off, let's take a walk down memory lane as we revisit some truly WTF red carpet looks.

IDOLS

The remaining Australian Idol contestants walked the red carpet back in 2003. Guy still had his iconic fro, Millsy was rocking that weird Tarocash 'collar over suit lapel' look and Cosima was still a thing. Nollsy is actually standing next to Cosima but we cropped him out because he lost out to Guy and we thought it was a funny thing to do.

Retro.

JA'MIE KING

Who can forget when the private school girl herself walked the red carpet? To be honest, we forgot too, but this photo of Australia's princess strutting her stuff next to former Australian Idol host James Mathison were simply too good not to include.

Ja’mie King.

RADIO KINGS AND QUEEN

Remember when Merrick and Rosso were bloody massive (in terms of celebrity, not their weight). The Nova legends walked the red carpet in 2003 looking as if they'd borrowed outfits from their respective dads.

Radio kings.

Merrick and Rosso's former radio rivals Kyle and Jackie O have also walked the ARIAs red carpet many times. This was back when Kyle was in a relationship with Tamara from Scandal'Us. And a shout out to Jackie O who seemingly hasn't aged in 15 years.

Kyle and Tamara.

Work that pose, Jackie.

SAME SUIT?

It seems as if David Campbell and Ben Lee might have both snapped up the same 'On Sale' special at Roger David this particular year.

David Campbell.

Ben Lee.

BIG BROTHER

You'd think that it's music stars who are meant to shine at the ARIAs, but you'd be wrong. Unlike the Logies, ANYONE can get an invite to the music industry's night of nights. Jamie, a former Big Brother winner famous for being well endowed, once walked the red carpet along with the mother of Big Brother, Gretel Killeen.

The headband was an interesting choice.

Gretel Killeen, we adore you.

RANDOM STARS

As much crap as the ARIAs get, the awards show does manage to pull some pretty decent international stars.

Johnny Knoxville.

John Mayer wondering where he is.

David Hasselhoff hit up the ARIAs in 2005.

Robbie Williams, also wondering what event he was at.

Look, it’s that guy from Modern Family.

Leather daddy Jason Derulo.

Black Eyed Peas.

Lizzie McGuire.

Hey, Thor.

DELTA

We're worried we've been a tad negative in this article, so to ensure the karma coming our way isn't all bad we'd like to pay tribute to one person who always manages to knock it out of the park on the ARIAs red carpet.

Delta Bloody Goodrem.

Perfection, every single year.

2003.

2004.

2007.

Delta, we bow down.

Perfection.

News.com.au will keep you up to date with all this year's ARIAs red carpet pics and the goss from inside the show.