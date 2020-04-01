Dad’s amazing lawn makeover pleases bored kids

Darryn Thomson has turned his backyard into a fully-functioning soccer field with PVC pipe goals, line markings and a manicured law. His children Mia, 9, Olivia, 6, and Cooper, 3, say they are proud of what their dad has built. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Darryn Thomson has turned his backyard into a fully-functioning soccer field with PVC pipe goals, line markings and a manicured law. His children Mia, 9, Olivia, 6, and Cooper, 3, say they are proud of what their dad has built. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A cancelled sporting season mixed with a pinch of boredom was the perfect excuse for a Townsville dad to transform his backyard into a soccer field fit for a team.

Lawn enthusiast Darryn Thomson, 30, could perhaps be the coolest dad on the block after his afternoon project to keep his three kids entertained became a passion project for himself.

Mr Thomson recycled some PVC pipes, bought bird netting for goals and meticulously painted his manicured lawn with line markings for a soccer field.

His three children, Mia, 9, Olivia, 6, and Cooper, 3, were only able to play two pre-season soccer matches before the Federal Government called time on all outdoor sports.

They were devastated, so he decided to bring the action home since the school term was closing.

Darryn Thomson has turned his backyard into a fully-functioning soccer field with PVC pipe goals, line markings and a manicured law. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"They are absolutely loving it. My wife is a soccer fan as well," he said.

Mr Thomson was one of the founders of Facebook page, Townsville Lawn Fanatics, which was formed to create a social space to talk all things lawn.

He started getting addicted to lawns after browsing social media and wanted to create his own community for the unique lawn climate of Townsville.

After nearly two years sharing their expertise the page has more than 2500 lawn fanatics.

The Cranbrook family were doing their part to self-isolate and had changed their life habits to ensure they helped stop the spread of COVID-19 before a potential lockdown, including exercising at home.

In the meantime, Mr Thomson said it was "game on" with their newest backyard entertainment.

Originally published as Dad's amazing lawn makeover pleases bored soccer kids