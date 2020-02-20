Dad who set family on fire was a ‘monster’

A relative of the mother and three children killed in a horrific car fire says the man who set them alight was a "monster" the family had been desperately trying to escape.

Three children, Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3, were found dead inside the burning vehicle on Raven St in Brisbane's Camp Hill after police were called to the scene about 8.30am on Wednesday. The mother of the children, Hannah Baxter, 31, was rushed to hospital but later died of her injuries.

According to witnesses, the father, Rowan Baxter, 42, jumped into his estranged wife's car while she was on the school run and set it on fire before yelling at bystanders to stop helping, then stabbed himself to death. He was declared dead on site after emergency crews attempted to revive him.

The slain mother's sister-in-law Stacey Roberts said Ms Baxter's parents had "exhausted themselves" trying to "help Hannah escape this monster" and asked for donations to help cover funeral costs via a fundraiser set up overnight.

"As you may be aware my beautiful sister in-law and my nieces and nephew had their lives taken by a disgusting human being they called their father," Ms Roberts wrote on the fundraising page, which had raised more than $5000 within hours of going live.

"For all those who knew Hannah or had even just met her once would know how much of a beautiful soul she was, her children were her life.

"All she ever wanted was happiness. Her children were only a reflection of her. Gorgeous, happy kids who held a massive piece in my heart and I'm sure many others because that's exactly what they were like.

"We will miss them all more than anything."

The horror unfolded in a suburban street where witnesses tried to save a mother of three and her children.

The scene of a car fire on Raven Street in Camp Hill. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Mr Baxter reportedly purchased a jerry can of fuel from a nearby petrol station which he used to ignite the fire.

Another resident dragged Ms Baxter out of the car as she screamed: "he's poured petrol on me" but she died in hospital hours later.

The witness told The Australian that Ms Baxter was "rolling on the footpath in flames". Another described seeing skin "peeling off her (with)...bits hanging off", according to The Courier Mail.

Neighbour Aaron Snell told the newspaper that Mr Baxter tried to stop bystanders from extinguishing the flames.

"He was protesting to stop (us) putting it out," Mr Snell said.

"He was so angry and just going absolutely crazy.

"It appeared like he wanted it to burn."

He said Mr Baxter was in "all manner of states" and jumped into the flaming car to grab a knife while neighbours tried to help.

Hannah Baxter and Rowan Baxter with kids Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey Image from Facebook

Ms Baxter and her three children had been staying with her parents in Camp Hill after leaving her husband late last year.

Family friend Brian Cavanagh described the incident as "beyond comprehension".

"I couldn't figure out how come Hannah was in the car with him," he said.

Hannah Baxter with her son Trey. Picture: Facebook

Rowan Baxter is an ex-NRL player. Picture: Hannah Johnston/PHOTOSPORT 180906

Mr Baxter’s recent Facebook posts all revolve around his children. Picture: Facebook

It is understood Mr Baxter, a former New Zealand Warriors player, was in a custody battle with Ms Baxter, according to The Courier-Mail.

Mr Baxter's recent posts on Facebook all revolve around his children, with him sharing multiple photos of the kids and writing, "Daddy loves you."

One of Mr Baxter's Facebook friend posted on one of his photos telling him to "chin up".

"...everything will work out just hang in there my bro a lot of people care about you and the situation your facing," he wrote.

A New Zealand Warriors spokesman said Mr Baxter was in their NRL squad in 2005.

"Rowan didn't play an NRL match. He was in our full-time NRL squad in 2005. He played in NRL trials," the spokesman said.

CAUSE OF FIRE INVESTIGATED

Mr Thompson said it was too early to comment on how the fire started.

"How the fire actually occurred has not been ascertained at the moment, so for us to call it a murder-suicide or a tragic accident, it's inappropriate at this stage," he said.

"I've seen some horrific scenes - this is up there with some of the best of them.

"It's a terrible thing to be presented with."

Police are on the scene of the fatal fire. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

A crime scene has been established and investigations are ongoing. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Adrian Tong said two people were taken to hospital with burns.

The burnt out car is removed that Rowan Baxter killed his three children is towed away. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

Ms Baxter was one of those patients, along with another man who was injured when he tried to help the family.

"Somebody did step in to try and help that was close by," Mr Tong told reporters at the scene.

"I think he tried his best to get to the car."

As a result the man had to be taken to hospital and treated for minor burns to his upper body and face.

Horrific scene .. Car allegedly set alight at camp hill it’s believed an adult at least two children is inside .. ⁦@abcbrisbane⁩ @abcnews pic.twitter.com/IvTOxI3epG — Lexy Hamilton-Smith (@LexyHS1) February 18, 2020

Mr Tong said the situation was very confronting for the first ambulance crews that arrived on the scene.

"We did all we could but it was confronting. The first couple of crews that got to the scene were confronted with some deceased people," he told reporters.

"They quickly moved on to the people that needed treatment."

