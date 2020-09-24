Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nathan Bradley was convicted in Lismore District Court.
Nathan Bradley was convicted in Lismore District Court.
News

DAD JAILED: 7 guns, taser, crossbow strewn around shed

Aisling Brennan
24th Sep 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TUNTABLE Falls man has been sentenced for possessing unregistered firearms in his shed, which is located only metres away from where his children sleep.

Nathan Bradley was convicted in Lismore District Court earlier this month for possessing an unregistered pistol, possessing unauthorised firearms and possessing ammunition without a permit.

When police attended the 45-year-old man's property last year for a separate matter they discovered seven firearms, a taser and a crossbow were not stored safely in his shed.

The court heard the firearms had been strewn across benchtops and the floor in the shed, which is where he lived in order to care for his children who lived in the house metres away.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Judge Jeffery McLennan said Bradley, who had a criminal history of firearm possession, should have known what he was doing was illegal.

"The risk to the community or to those individuals themselves were they to stumble into the shed and obtain the guns or play with the guns I would have thought self-evident," Judge McLennan said.

"There were … a number of other people present who had access to the guns … and knowledge to the existence of the guns.

"Mr Bradley was well aware of the rules around gun safety and … he was well aware (his guns weren't stored safely)."

Bradley was given an aggregated sentence of four years, with a two-year non-parole period.

letterspromo

More Stories

crime crossbow guns taser
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They shouldn’t be left to deal with this on their own’

        Premium Content ‘They shouldn’t be left to deal with this on their own’

        News LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has welcomed the border bubble changes, but says it’s time for financial support for businesses.

        Region’s 2554 job vacancies signals a ‘return of confidence’

        Premium Content Region’s 2554 job vacancies signals a ‘return of confidence’

        News Despite the pandemic and hard border closures the number of job vacancies has risen...

        Young Ballina actress gets Hollywood call

        Premium Content Young Ballina actress gets Hollywood call

        News THIS 22 year-old is forging a career in acting, after wrapping up a film and...

        'SO COOL': Massive green meteor put on a 'good show'

        Premium Content 'SO COOL': Massive green meteor put on a 'good show'

        News THE meteor appeared to change colour from green to blue to yellow, according to the...