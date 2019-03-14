Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Juan Daniel Visagie remains behind bars and is scheduled to face court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Juan Daniel Visagie remains behind bars and is scheduled to face court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Crime

Dad charged with murder over death of baby

by Angie Raphael
26th Jan 2021 3:08 PM

A Perth father accused of violently shaking his one-month-old daughter has been charged with murder following the baby's death.

The infant was allegedly assaulted in September, suffering severe brain damage, and died at Perth Children's Hospital on December 27.

Juan Daniel Visagie, 25, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm.

But police confirmed on Tuesday that the charge would be formally upgraded to murder when Mr Visagie faces Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Visagie, from Gosnells, has been behind bars at Hakea Prison since September.

He is expected to appear in court via video link.

Juan Daniel Visagie is now accused of murdering his baby. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Juan Daniel Visagie is now accused of murdering his baby. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire

Mr Visagie announced the birth of his baby on social media on August 7.

"My daughter born five mins ago. Both the mum and daughter are doing well," he wrote.

"Proud dad/mum right here!"

On August 26, Mr Visagie wrote: "It's always the best feeling in the world finishing work and coming home to my baby girl. She's perfect and growing so fast."


Originally published as Dad charged with murdering baby

More Stories

charges crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Graduation ceremonies and classes back for SCU students

        Premium Content Graduation ceremonies and classes back for SCU students

        Education SCU is returning to graduation ceremonies in 2021, so students can mark their academic achievement with friends and family.

        ‘Coward punch’ and assault to police caught on CCTV

        Premium Content ‘Coward punch’ and assault to police caught on CCTV

        News A 34-year old man was charged after attacking a passer-by

        Man who struck pedestrian with car disqualified from driving

        Premium Content Man who struck pedestrian with car disqualified from driving

        Crime The alleged victim was carried on the bonnet for 10 metres

        Police shocked after man drove against traffic on M1 ramp

        Premium Content Police shocked after man drove against traffic on M1 ramp

        News The man fell down the hill, where he appeared to sleep for a few minutes, before...