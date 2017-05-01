Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest guitar winner

ALAN and Jenny Tunks, organisers of Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest Guitar Raffle were in Byron Bay last week to present Beach Hotel employee Daniel Richards with the Gibson Les Paul guitar he won in their annual raffle.

Each year three Les Pauls are raffled to raise money for research into the debilitating disease, with $57,000 raised this year and a total of $533,000 raised over the past 21 years.

Mr Richards does not play guitar himself but comes from a family full of guitar players. He said, "I will be the envy of the whole family.”

"We could not have done it without the help of Peter Noble and Anika Oman from Bluesfest, Gibson Guitars USA and the 50 or so volunteers that sold tickets at the festival,” Ms Tunks said. "When I was counting the money it brought tears to my eyes to see the reality of how generous people were towards our cause.”