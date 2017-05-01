News

Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest guitar winner

Christian Morrow
| 1st May 2017 12:23 PM
STRINGS ATTACHED: Alan and Jenny Tunks from Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest Guitar Raffle with Daniel Richards.
STRINGS ATTACHED: Alan and Jenny Tunks from Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest Guitar Raffle with Daniel Richards. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ALAN and Jenny Tunks, organisers of Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest Guitar Raffle were in Byron Bay last week to present Beach Hotel employee Daniel Richards with the Gibson Les Paul guitar he won in their annual raffle.

Each year three Les Pauls are raffled to raise money for research into the debilitating disease, with $57,000 raised this year and a total of $533,000 raised over the past 21 years.

Mr Richards does not play guitar himself but comes from a family full of guitar players. He said, "I will be the envy of the whole family.”

"We could not have done it without the help of Peter Noble and Anika Oman from Bluesfest, Gibson Guitars USA and the 50 or so volunteers that sold tickets at the festival,” Ms Tunks said. "When I was counting the money it brought tears to my eyes to see the reality of how generous people were towards our cause.”

Byron Shire News

Topics:  bluesfest cystic fibrosis cystic fibrosis bluesfest guitar raffle gibson les paul les paul

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Hearing into shark mitigation measures

Hearing into shark mitigation measures

The Senate Environment and Communications Senate Committee will conduct a hearing in to shark mitigation and deterrence measures in Byron Bay tomorrow.

New long-range shark shield a guardian for the ocean

Footage from shark drones operating at Ballina, Lennox Head, Evans Head, Redhead and Kiama.

Shark Shield announce long-range version of its technology

Water-wise way to grow gourmet greens

Rob and Narelle Andrews at their Burringbar farm. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Couple's hydroponics farm delivering tasty, healthy veg and herbs

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Get quality free range, locally raised and processed chooks from the New Brighton Farmers' Market. PHOTO: ANDREW THORPE

Avocados, lemons, oysters and free range chooks available now

Local Partners

Hearing into shark mitigation measures

The Senate Environment and Communications Senate Committee will conduct a hearing in to shark mitigation and deterrence measures in Byron Bay tomorrow.

Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest guitar winner

STRINGS ATTACHED: Alan and Jenny Tunks from Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest Guitar Raffle with Daniel Richards.

Raffle winner gets the Gibson guitar

Cecilia Brandolini strengthens her Voice with solo career

TOURING: Northern Rivers artist Cecilia Brandolini.

Bar-and-cafe style shows are free

Hue Blanes: A song for Fernando, an album for the shaman

AT THE DRILL HALL: Melbourne artist and master pianist Hue Blanes.

This Saturday in Byron Bay

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Ed Sheeran breaks Australian music chart record

ED Sheeran has beaten ABBA to become the longest-running No.1 in Australian chart history, after spending 15 weeks at No.1.

JonBenet murder ‘will remain unsolved’

Casting JonBenet Ramsay is a new documentary about the unsolved murder of the six-year-old.

Australian director of Netflix doco says murder will remain unsolved

Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest guitar winner

STRINGS ATTACHED: Alan and Jenny Tunks from Cystic Fibrosis Bluesfest Guitar Raffle with Daniel Richards.

Raffle winner gets the Gibson guitar

Secret recordings to be heard in celebrity AVO case

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney, Monday, May 1, 2017. An AVO hearing involving Sydney-to-Hobart skipper Anthony Bell and his wife Kelly Landry has begun.

Recordings are ‘real evidence’ of what occurred between pair

Bruno Mars brings his 24K Magic tour to Australia

Singer Bruno Mars will be coming to Australia in 2018.

But fans are going to have to wait until 2018 for the pop superstar

Most ridiculous thing about the MKR finale

High fives if you managed to watch the MKR finale right through to the end.

“COME on, just tell us who won already!”

Godfather cast reunites at Tribeca

Coppola and the cast of "The Godfather" reunited for one evening and a double feature at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the film's 45th anniversary. The Tribeca Film Festival closed out its 16th edition Saturday, April 29, 2017, with a grand double feature of "The Godfather," parts one and two.

It was an offer The Godfather cast couldn’t refuse

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

SNEAK PREVIEW - Peace, privacy &amp; so much more....

14 Barby Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 1 $1,125,000

From one of Bangalow's highest positions is this Award Winning designed "Bush Pavilion Home" with views of the Village & glorious distant rolling hills through...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Prime Hinterland Acreage With Beautiful Queenslander

478 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 8 5 6 Contact Agent

Situated on 164 acres of rich volcanic soil in the Tuntable Creek Valley and boasts stunning creek frontage. Featuring a beautiful 100 year old Queenslander with...

500 Metres to Main Beach

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,295,000 to $1,395,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Contact Agent

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Charming Home in Peaceful Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!