Menu
Login
Entertainment

Cyrus, Hemsworth leave fans star struck as they shop at IGA

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at Lennox Head.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at Lennox Head.
Alina Rylko
by

IT WAS scorching day on the Northern NSW coast, but even hotter was the social media buzz after Hollywood A-listers Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were spotted shopping at a supermarket in Lennox Head.

Dressed casually, the famous couple who have been staying near Byron Bay at Liam Hemsworth's pad since New Year's Eve and could have been mistaken for any holiday-maker.

But locals were quick to recognise the Malibu singer and her actor fiance, also celebrating his 28th birthday today, in a shopping queue.

Julie Creed took a photo of the couple waiting in line to pay for their groceries, and posted it on Facebook's Lismore Information Exchange. 

Michael McCaughey said: "Celebs come to this area to escape the madding crowd...and..get...a slightly less madding crowd, who holiday in the hope of seeing a celeb."

Hayley Evans said: "Someone needs to twerk all over them and start singing 'it's a party in IGA'."

Julianne Currie said: "Good for them, I hope they have a nice holiday.

Cyrus and Hemsworth have also posed for selfies with fans in recent days.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky has used social media to respond to remarks about Angelina Jolie sitting next to her man at the Golden Globes this week, after fans said Hemsworth looked like Jolie's ex, Brad Pitt.

Pataky said on Instagram: "What a great couple! I mean you boys!", referring to Thor director Taika Waititi, also sitting at the table.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at Lennox Head.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus at Lennox Head.

Topics:  iga liam hemsworth miley cyrus

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Father fears for missing partner and young son

Father fears for missing partner and young son

A NORTHERN NSW man is concerned for the welfare of his former partner and young son after the pair went missing from a supermarket at Mullumbimby on Friday.

DUMB DRIVING: 68% of us admit we do these things

The majority (68%) of NSW drivers admit to potentially dangerous activities whilst behind the wheel of a car, according to finder.com.aus Safe Driving Report including eating take away food (46%), or sending a text message (29%).

Drivers admit to potentially dangerous activities whilst driving

$90,000 for Northern NSW art projects

GRANTED: The Ironing Maidens Melania Jack and Patty Bom performing as part of the Lismore Womens Festival 2017.

Support for a diverse range of artists and organisations

The Byron band that wrote a song with Daft Punk

THE BAND: Parcels are Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Louie Swain, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington.

Parcels is touring the single Overnight with a local show this month

Local Partners