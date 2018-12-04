Cyclone to dump heavy rain on Queensland coast

THE Bureau of Meteorology has predicted heavy rainfall for Central Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Owen moves towards the Queensland coast.

The Bureau has forecast the remnants of the cyclone are expected to move west towards the east tropical and/or Central Queensland coasts later in the week.

"This could result in heavy rainfall developing about the central and east tropical coasts late in the week," the latest update said.

Tropical Cyclone Owen, as of 3.30pm Monday, December 3, 2018. Image: Japan Meteorological Agency satellite Himawari 8 via Bureau of Meteorology.



Adam Blazak, forecaster for the Bureau said the cyclone is expected to weaken below tropical cyclone intensity tonight or Wednesday morning.\

Want to stay up to date on Queensland weather? Sign in to follow the topic and get notifications.

"Overnight Tropical Cyclone Owen remained at category one strength but it looks to have moved to an area that is not conducive for cyclone level development," he said.

Tropical Cyclone Owen track map. Updated 11am, December 3, 2018. Copyright: Supplied

"We are uncertain of the tracking movements from Wednesday onwards, but if it was to approach the coast there would be increase storm and shower activity around that area."

Bureau of Meteorology satellite map showing Cyclone Owen on Monday, December 3.

Estimating that Tropical Cyclone Owen is currently tracking between Cooktown and Bowen, Mr Blazak said there is still uncertainty about where along the coast will be impacted by the system.

"It's hard to name where will receive rain, but will continue to monitor the situation and will update our bulletins regularly," he said.