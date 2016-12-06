News

Cyclist hit by semi-trailer on Pacific Highway

6th Dec 2016 1:20 PM

POLICE are appealing for information from the public after a cyclist was injured at Brunswick Heads last week.

About 8.15am on Friday, a 62-year-old man was cycling north on the Pacific Highway, about 1km north of the Gulgan Road, when he and a semi-trailer truck collided and the driver did not stop.

Police investigating the matter believe the truck driver may not have been aware of the collision.

The rider was assessed at the scene for a fractured arm and back pain and was taken by NSW Ambulance Paramedics to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment.

Police from Tweed Byron Local Area Command are appealing for any witnesses to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Topics:  crash crime cyclist police

Local Partners

Cyclist hit by semi-trailer on Pacific Highway

