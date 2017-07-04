Cyclist, 70, in critical condition after crash

TUESDAY 6am: A CYCLIST remains in a critical condition following a crash at Byron Bay yesterday.

About 12.30pm Monday a 70-year-old man was riding his pushbike east on Bangalow Road, Byron Bay.

When he was about 650 meters from the intersection with Coopers Shoot Road the cyclist has come off his bike and impacted heavily with the road, police said.

Emergency services were contacted and the man was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Officers from Richmond Crash Investigation Unit attended the scene and are conducting a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the cyclist falling from his bike.

Police are calling for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at Byron Bay Police Station on (02) 6685 9499.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

MONDAY 3.42pm: POLICE continue investigations into a crash that has left a cyclist seriously injured near Byron Bay.

Tweed/Byron police are on scene with Crash Investigations Unit expected to be in attendance.

Police said officers are trying to determine whether a car was involved in the crash.

Inspector Bobbie Cullen said the road was closed off at about 1pm.

Police, Byron Shire Council or the Transport Management Centre couldn't confirm whether the road has been reopened or if a contra flow in place.

A Byron Shire Council staffer is on their way to the scene.

MONDAY 3.13pm: A CYCLIST has been airlifted to the Gold Coast after he was reported to be critically injured in a crash with a car near Byron Bay.

Emergency services were called to Old Bangalow Rd about 12.30pm where paramedics performed CPR on the cyclist, who went into cardiac arrest following the crash.

Reports from the scene say the male cyclist was in a critical condition

The male cyclist was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter.

