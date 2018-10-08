Menu
Login

Rescue flight tasked to cyclist, car crash
News

Teen girl critical after car and bike crash near Ipswich

8th Oct 2018 7:00 PM

A CYCLIST is in a critical condition after being struck by a car near Ipswich late this afternoon.

The teenage girl was travelling along Mount Tarampa Rd at Mount Tarampa at 4.20pm when the collision occurred.

She suffered serious head injuries and as a result a rescue helicopter was called to the scene.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to stabilise the teen. 

She was airlifted from the site about 5.30pm and flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Police have closed the road in both directions and are appealing for witnesses or those travelling on the road with dashcam footage to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

cyclist hit by car editors picks mount tarampa traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    SHARK ALERT: Beaches evacuated after shark sightings

    SHARK ALERT: Beaches evacuated after shark sightings

    News A 3.5m white shark and a 2m bull shark have forced authorities to evacuate two local beaches this morning.

    MOVIE REVIEW: The Cleaners digs into online censors' lives

    MOVIE REVIEW: The Cleaners digs into online censors' lives

    Movies Watch this interesting doco at Byron Bay Film Festival 2018

    Thor’s $9m mansion divides Byron Bay

    Thor’s $9m mansion divides Byron Bay

    Celebrity “It’s obscene, greedy, flashy, vulgar opulence at its finest"

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Local Partners