Cycling fans on record watch after individual pursuit mayhem

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 06: Charlie Tanfield of England competes in the Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying during the Cycling on day two of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Anna Meares Velodrome on April 6, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

THE GAMES: After an incredible afternoon in which Jack Bobridge's Commonwealth Games record was smashed five times, will this be the night someone breaks the 4min 10sec barrier?

Bobridge remains the only man to have broken 4mins 11sec, his 2011 world record time of 4:10.534 standing almost a decade after his phenomenal ride at Sydney's Dunc Gray Velodrome.

Records have tumbled in the first two days of racing at Brisbane's Anna Meares Velodrome, and the scorching times set during the men's individual pursuit qualifying session will keep historians on edge.

First it was Australia's national individual pursuit and Games team pursuit gold medal-winner Sam Welsford.

The Western Australian looked effortless as he glided around the track named after Australia's cycling queen, and when he stopped the clock at 4:13.595 it seemed certain he would ride for gold.

That perception lasted less than half an hour.

New Zealander Dylan Kennett beat his personal best by a phenomenal five seconds to lower the Games record to 4:13.414.

Just 10 minutes later, Scotland's John Archibald stopped the clock at 4:13.068.

Former world champion Jordan Kerby, who recorded the (then) third-fastest time in history in Hong Kong last year, rode under the original Games record.

But his 4:13.531 was the third-fastest. and pushed Welsford to fourth, barely holding on to his bronze medal race.

Then it happened.

England's Charlie Tanfield, riding against Australia's Kelland O'Brien in the final qualifier, became the third man to break the 4:12 barrier.

Tanfield produced a 4:11.455, a new Games record, to qualify fastest for the gold medal race.

The 21-year-old, Middlesbrough-born member of England's silver medal-winning team pursuit team's effort was enough to push Welsford, who held the Games record just an hour earlier, to fifth and out of medal contention.