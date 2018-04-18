Menu
Login
VISION: At front are founder of Shearwater Steiner School Stan Stevens and the Left Bank Road Pedestrian and Bike Path Group's Lainie Anderson with students at the start point of the proposed bike path.
VISION: At front are founder of Shearwater Steiner School Stan Stevens and the Left Bank Road Pedestrian and Bike Path Group's Lainie Anderson with students at the start point of the proposed bike path. Christian Morrow
News

Cycleway warriors

Christian Morrow
by
18th Apr 2018 8:30 AM

THE Left Bank Road Pedestrian and Bike Path Group is pushing for safe cycling, walking, running and skating on local rural roads and has launched a campaign to build a 2.6km bike path along Left Bank Road between Tuckeroo Avenue and Shearwater Steiner School.

"Not only will the cycleway improve the health and safety of children at one of the biggest schools in Mullumbimby, but it will be used by visitors and families of all ages and abilities as a recreation and exercise pathway,” spokeswoman Lainie Anderson said.

"With more than 700 students travelling up and down the road to the school five days a week, traffic near Mullumbimby High School can become congested during peak hours.”

The school is behind the push for the path, along with many families living in Tallowood Ridge, who say the track would integrate with existing bike paths that connect to the town centre.

The group is putting together grant submissions and seeking support from Byron Shire residents.

To show your support, go to www.yoursaybyron shire.com.au/stronger- country-communities- round-2/brainstormers/ round-2-application- submissions.

byron shire council mullumbimby shearwater steiner school stronger country communities fund tallowood estate
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Sycophantic piranhas

    Sycophantic piranhas

    News FACEBOOK is like swimming in a sparkling tropical stream filled with sycophantic talking piranhas.

    • 18th Apr 2018 5:55 PM
    You have 'bin' warned, Byron

    You have 'bin' warned, Byron

    News No pick up for wrong bins

    Damn! Splendour headliner Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer prize

    Damn! Splendour headliner Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer prize

    Music The California rapper is the recipient of the prestigious accolade

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    News Line-up has been revealed, now it's time to get ready for festival

    Local Partners