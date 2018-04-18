Cycleway warriors

VISION: At front are founder of Shearwater Steiner School Stan Stevens and the Left Bank Road Pedestrian and Bike Path Group's Lainie Anderson with students at the start point of the proposed bike path.

VISION: At front are founder of Shearwater Steiner School Stan Stevens and the Left Bank Road Pedestrian and Bike Path Group's Lainie Anderson with students at the start point of the proposed bike path. Christian Morrow

THE Left Bank Road Pedestrian and Bike Path Group is pushing for safe cycling, walking, running and skating on local rural roads and has launched a campaign to build a 2.6km bike path along Left Bank Road between Tuckeroo Avenue and Shearwater Steiner School.

"Not only will the cycleway improve the health and safety of children at one of the biggest schools in Mullumbimby, but it will be used by visitors and families of all ages and abilities as a recreation and exercise pathway,” spokeswoman Lainie Anderson said.

"With more than 700 students travelling up and down the road to the school five days a week, traffic near Mullumbimby High School can become congested during peak hours.”

The school is behind the push for the path, along with many families living in Tallowood Ridge, who say the track would integrate with existing bike paths that connect to the town centre.

The group is putting together grant submissions and seeking support from Byron Shire residents.

To show your support, go to www.yoursaybyron shire.com.au/stronger- country-communities- round-2/brainstormers/ round-2-application- submissions.