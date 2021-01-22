Track closure a ‘mark of respect’ after Olympian’s death

TRACK CLOSED: As a mark of respect the byron Bay Cycle Club has suspended racing at the new criterium after the death of 1956 Olympian rider Cliff Burvill on January 14, 2021.

A senior Cycling NSW official has met with the Byron Shire Council in relation to the tragic death of 1956 Olympian Cliff Burvill, 83, following a fall on the criterium circuit at the Cavanbah Centre.

On January 14, Mr Burvill died following a fall while riding the criterium track, which opened in late 2020.

A Cycling NSW spokesman said the organisation's chief officer, Graham Seers, met with the council to discuss the criterium track on Wednesday January 20.

"They discussed possible safety improvements to the track, for example constructing barriers around light poles, making changes to replace boom gates and chain and putting in a dividing line down the centre," he said.

"But without the coroner's report they could not discuss the details of Mr Burvill's passing at the meeting."

The spokesman said the safety audit and track reopening will be managed by Byron Shire Council.

The council's director Infrastructure Services, Phil Holloway, said the death was being investigated.

"Council is currently working with relevant parties including Cycling NSW and the Byron Bay Cycle Club to gain a full understanding of how the incident occurred," he said.

"Until council has gained that understanding it has closed the facility to the public.

"Council extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Cliff Burvill."

On January 19, the Byron Bay Cycle Club posted on social media that their recently-opened criterium track would remain closed following Mr Burvill's passing.

"The Cavanbah Centre Cycling Track will be closed until further notice, which unfortunately, means that all upcoming races on the track will be cancelle," they wrote.

"Byron Shire Council (BSC) have made the decision to close the track as a mark of respect for Cliff Burvill and as a precautionary measure while a safety audit is being undertaken."

Byron Bay Cycle Club said this means the racing planned at the Cavanbah Centre for Sunday, January 24, had now been postponed.

"We will keep you up to date with information regarding future race dates as soon as we receive any updates from BSC," the post said.

Burvill has been remembered as an extremely talented track and road cyclist who won many championships and major honours.