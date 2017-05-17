News

CWA on the forefront of change

Christian Morrow
| 17th May 2017 3:04 PM Updated: 18th May 2017 9:35 AM
President of Bangalow CWA Di Campbell studying the agenda for the upocoming Country Women's Association Conference.
President of Bangalow CWA Di Campbell studying the agenda for the upocoming Country Women's Association Conference.

BANGALOW CWA president Di Campbell is about to head off to the 95th State Conference of the Country Women's Association with a lively agenda set to be discussed by delegates who Ms Campbell describes as, "highly motivated participants in democracy".

More than 1000 delegates are expected to attend the four-day conference with Ms Campbell joined by handicraft officer Shirley Boyle and observer, agriculture and environment officer Sharon O'Meara.

"It is always an extremely interesting meeting with inspiring guest speakers, reports from state executive and committee chairs and vigorous debate on motions put forward by branches," Ms Campbell said.

"Contrary to popular perceptions the CWA is a progressive organisation.

"In the past we have supported legislation to make medicinal marijuana available and we are currently working toward removing the GST on feminine hygiene products and we are keen to address the issue of housing affordability and the women's homelessness.

"There are 20 motions to be debated including supporting a ban on 'unconventional gas extraction, (CSG) due to the impact on people, farms and aquifers; equitable access to internet and telephone services in rural and regional areas; increased support to grandparents raising or caring for grandchildren and importantly support for marriage equality.

"CWA is the largest women's organisation in Australia. Approximately 10,000 women belong to more than 400 branches in NSW and the ACT.

"We are an important lobby group that has been at the forefront of many significant changes in NSW."

Byron Shire News

Topics:  bangalow country women's association csg mining marriage equality australia

THE Country Women's Association are a progressive organisation often at the forefront of change in New South Wales.

