CWA flying their Old and Gold flag

BUSY BEES: Members of the Brunswick Heads CWA have been busy making bunting for this year's Old and Gold Festival. Christian Morrow

OLD and Gold Festival is not complete without bunting, and Brunswick Heads CWA has been meeting every Friday morning in the run up to the festival to hand make metres of the stuff to decorate stalls.

As well as supplying bunting on the day, the CWA will provide their renowned Devonshire Teas as well as hosting an eclectic mix of second hand stalls in their picturesque gardens.

"Everyone has a great day and this year we will have our usual All Town Garage Sale,” co-ordinator Cherie Heale said.

"There will be four fabulous halls full of treasures and a variety of entertainment and the Brunswick Picture House will be providing a safe space for tired kids to enjoy allowing parents to take time to find a bargain.”

Ms Heale said residents are required to register their Old and Gold garage sales.

Registration gives each garage sale free CWA bunting which in turn gives the garage sale a presence on the town map and is a form of ID and there's a prize entry for those who return their 'made with love' bunting.

Registration of $10 is payable at Byron Real Estate by 4pm on Friday, June 1.

Unregistered sale set ups on nature strips and pavements run the risk of being fined by council rangers.

For information, go to www.oldngold.com.au