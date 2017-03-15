Current road closures across Northern Rivers

3.50pm:

Roads closed

Tinderbox Road. Water over Causeway

Near Wyrallah Road Intersection. Road closed due to flooding.

Tomki Tatham Road. Water over road at Lismore and Richmond Valley Boundary



Casino Coraki Road. Water over road, 100m Casino side of Lagoon Road. Signage in place.

Tuntable Creek Road (Causeway near the School).

Coopers Shoot Road - Bangalow. Water over causeway.

Tuntable Creek Road, Causeway near Arkinsall Road.

Wanganui Road. Council staff unable to inspect past first causeway.

Upper Wilsons Creek Road. Road closed from 3 ways - do not enter flooded causeways.



Road cautions

Watson's Lane, Emigrant Creek. Water over road



James Gibson Road, intersection with Mackie Road, Clunes



Dunoon Road, North Lismore (at Showground). Water over road, proceed with extreme caution.

Nimbin Road, Goolmangar - North of Boyles Road. Proceed with extreme caution.

40 Wyrallah Road, East Lismore. Water over road, proceed with extreme caution.



Boundary Road, Marom Creek.



Marom Creek Road, Gum Creek

Wilsons Creek Road. The council staff to assess and have advised that there is water over road 100m from intersection with Coolamon Scenic Drive

Coolamon Scenic Drive (Golf Course). Water on road - use extreme caution and do not enter flood water.

Friday Hut Road, Emigrant Crossing

Roads open

Friday Hut Rd, Skinners Creek



Ocean Shores town centre roads

Teven Road at B&B Timbers

Uralba Road at Duck Creek Bridge

Dalwood Road, Youngmans Creek

Rous Mill Road

Ellis Road - entire length.



Wardell Road, North Hillside Lane



Friday Hut Road, Kirklands Crossing



Jubilee Ave, Mullumbimby



Dalwood Road, Gum Creek Weir



Wardell Road - Entire Length



Coolgardie Road, Kays Road Intersection

Marom Creek Road, Yellow Creek

Burns Point Ferry Road

Rising water at Bangalow. Marc Stapelberg

2.03pm:

Road closures

Lindendale Road at Marom Creek. Road closed.

Upper Main Arm Road, Upper Main Arm. Causeways flooded. Closed.

Main Arm Road, Main Arm. Causeways flooded. Closed.

Dingo Lane, Myocum. Water over the road. Caution.

Myocum Road at James Lane. Road closed.

Myocum Road near Myocum Downs. Road closed.

Repentence Creek Road. Closed.

Whian Road Eureka. Closed.

Upper Wilsons Creek Road, Upper Wilsons Creek. Closed.

Repentance Creek Road [Closed]. Water over causeway. Closed.

Durheim Road, near Wyrallah Road, Monaltrie. Closed.



Road cautions

Boundary Road at Marom Creek. Water over the road.Caution.

Houghlahans Road causeways. Water over the road, caution.

Ross Lane, Lennox Head. Open, caution.

Wilsons Creek Road. Wilsons Creek. Caution.

Jubilee Avenue, Mullumbimby, reports of water over road. Caution.

Goonengerry Road [Closed]. Water over road at Beatties Creek. Causeway flooded.

Redgate Road [Caution]. Half road under water. Proceed with caution.

Near Monet Drive, Montecollum. Rocks and debris on the road. Drive with caution.

Beatties Creek, Montecollum. Water over the causeway.

Rangal Road, Ocean Shores. Water over the road. Caution.

Hardy Avenue, Ocean Shores, water over road. Caution.

Rajah Road, Ocean Shores. Caution.

Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores. Water over half road.

Myocum Road, at Barlows Farm. Water over road. Caution.

Brewster Street between Uralba and Magellan Sts. Open.

Kyogle Road, Tuncester (At Hurfords) open.

Snow Street, South Lismore. Open

Bangalow Road, Nashua. Water over the road. Caution

James Gibson Road and Mackie Road Intersection, Clunes open.

Booyong Road, Nashua. Report of water and debris over road.

Have we missed any? If you see a flooded road, let us know by emailing: news@northernstar.com.au

Sherrys Bridge, Main Arm. Marc Stapelberg

WEDNESDAY 1.30pm: ROADS in Lismore's CBD and beyond have reopened following earlier flooding today.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution during severe weather conditions.

In its latest weather warning, The Bureau of Meteorology is warning Northern Rivers residents of flash flooding, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to hit the region in the coming days.

Widespread 24 hour totals are predicted to reach more than 100 mm in some areas across the region.

Heavy rainfall is predicted throughout the remainder of the afternoon across the Northern Rivers with BOM reporting significant rainfall figures in the past 24 hours.

The BOM's Mullumbimby station at Fairview Farm has recorded 48mm in the last day.

Roads re-opened

Kyogle Road, Tuncester (At Hurfords)

James Gibson Road and Mackie Road Intersection, Clunes

Snow Street, South Lismore

Wyrallah Road - Between Esmonde Street and Cottee Street, East Lismore

Dawson Street, Lismore at the Zadoc Street Roundabout

Bright Street, East Lismore - Off First Avenue

Colleen Street and Elizabeth Street Cnr, East Lismore

Diadem Street Between Ballina Road and Uralba Street

Brewster Street Between Uralba Street and Magellan Street

Magellan Street at the Corner of Dawson Street



Road closures/warnings

Water over road at Ballina Road, at the Corner of Brewster Road. Proceed with extreme caution.

Rangal Road, Ocean Shores. Resident has reported water over road. Proceed with caution.

Hardy Ave, Ocean Shores. Report of water over road, proceed with caution. Council staff have not assessed.

Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Rd to Tamarind Drv. Water over the road, proceed with caution

Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways. Water over the road, proceed with Caution

The corner of Casino and Wilson Streets goes under every time it rains. Mick Ferrari

EARLIER:

FLASH flooding is being reported on roads across the region as severe thunderstorms are set to saturate the Northern Rivers.

Emergency services and local councils are urging motorists to drive carefully and avoid driving through flooded roads.

In the three hours, the Bureau of Meterology has reported 156 mm at Gooengerry.

Road closures and cautions

12.15pm:

Upper Main Arm Road, Upper Main Arm. Causeways flooded.

Main Arm Road, Main Arm. Causeways flooded.

Wilsons Creek Road near intersection with Coolamon Scenic Drive. Wilsons Creek. Water over road.

Bangalow Road, Nashua. Water over the road.

11.40am:

Near Monet Drive, Montecollum. Rocks and debris on the road. Drive with caution.

Beatties Creek, Montecollum. Water over the causeway.

11.00am:

Locations around downtown Lismore are experiencing water over road. Exercise caution.

James Gibson Road and Mackie Road intersection, Clunes. Water across Road.

Old Bangalow Road, downstream from Tintenbar Road to Tamarind Drive. Water over the road.

Kyogle Road, Tuncester. Water over the road.

Snow Street, South Lismore. Water over the road.

Wyrallah Road, outside Wyrallah Road Public School. Water across road.

10.40am:

Jubilee Avenue, Mullumbimby, reports of water over road.

Rangal Road, Ocean Shores. Water over the road.

Hardy Avenue, Ocean Shores, water over road.

Rajah Road, Ocean Shores. Caution. Council unable to access site.

Balemo Drive, Ocean Shores. Water over half road.

Myocum Road, at Barlows Farm. Water over road.

Durheim Road, near Wyrallah Road, Monaltrie. Closed due to flooding.

Booyong Road, Nashua. Report of water and debris over road.

Repentance Creek Road [Closed]. Water over causeway.

Goonengerry Road [Closed]. Water over road at Beatties Creek. Causeway flooded.

Redgate Road [Caution]. Half road under water. Proceed with caution.

Brewster Street between Uralba and Magellan Sts [Closed].

Have we missed any? If you see a flooded road, let us know by emailing: news@northernstar.com.au