'Cunning disguise' not enough to fool police

A 29-YEAR-OLD allegedly thought his 'cunning disguise' would help him get away with fuel thft.

A 29-YEAR-OLD allegedly thought his 'cunning disguise' would help him get away with fuel thft. Kevin Farmer

A CUNNING disguise was not enough to fool Casino Police on Monday.

Senior Constable David Henderson of Richmond Police District said police will allege a 29-year-old Ballina man changed the number plates on his car, put on a pair of sunglasses and a false moustache, then attended a Casino Service Station and pumped $56.45 worth of fuel into his petrol tank.

A customer saw through his disguise and advised staff, but he drove off before he could be stopped. Police stopped the Ballina man's vehicle on the Bruxner Highway.

The 29-year-old was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for dishonestly obtain property by deception. He will face Casino Local Court in November.

Snr Constable Henderson said almost all service stations in our region have quality CCTV, capturing faces and number plates. All petrol thefts are reported to police and are investigated.