Smith ‘disappointed’ to remain in exile

Pat Cummins speaks to Steve Smith at NSW training on Thursday. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

A disappointed Steve Smith is over the speculation and sick of the talk.

Smith is yet to speak publicly since returning home from the Caribbean Premier League over two months ago but has been a near-constant presence in the headlines throughout that stretch.

That has been particularly true during the previous three weeks, when the players' union unsuccessfully lobbied for the terms and/or length of his 12-month suspension to be softened.

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) made it clear the push was coming from them, rather than any of the three banned players.

Smith had been an understandably interested bystander but is now keen to return to the relative shadows of grade cricket as Australia prepare for a four-Test series against India.

The sacked skipper would have been hurting when selectors named a 14-man squad for the first two Tests against India - and further tough moments will come in coming weeks.

Pat Cummins says his friend has accepted his punishment and is keen to move on. "I think he's pretty disappointed. I think he was hopeful of that getting lifted but to be honest I think he's just over it - all the speculation and talk," Cummins told reporters.

"He's just over it. He wants to play some cricket.

"There's some good T20 comps around the world coming up that hopefully he'll go and play. I think he's sick of all the talk.

"He said he's in a really good place. He's happy, he's playing - obviously he'd love to be playing the Tests and everything else coming up but he's just ready to get over it."

Smith has been semi-regularly training with NSW at the SCG in recent months.

The gifted right-hander will continue to play for Sydney club Sutherland until the Pakistan Super League, a T20 tournament that starts in February.

Smith was set to feature in the inaugural edition of UAE T20X next month but that event was cancelled because organisers were unable to find buyers for every franchise.

Cricket Australia's board reaffirmed on Tuesday that it will not alter any element of Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft's bans, having considered a submission from the ACA.

Smith and Warner, who are both expected to feature in the World Cup and Ashes next year in England, could make their international comebacks in April during Australia's ODI series against Pakistan that is likely to overlap with the Indian Premier League.