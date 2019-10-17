Cult chocolate block sparks shopper frenzy

The cult New Zealand chocolate has found its way into Ausralian stores.

The cult New Zealand chocolate has found its way into Ausralian stores.

Move over Caramilk, it looks like there's a new favourite chocolate on the block.

In September Cadbury announced it would be launching a limited edition range of Pascall's Pineapple Lumps blocks in New Zealand.

But the fact that the cult sweet treat was combining with Cadbury chocolate for a special run in New Zealand left Australian fans disappointed - until now.

In what seems to be either the actions of an international chocolate-smuggling ring or just a stealth marketing move by Cadbury (we're going to guess it's the latter), Pascall Pineapple Lumps chocolate blocks have been popping up in Australian stores this week.

Taste.com.au was among the first to spot the limited edition chocolate blocks in grocery stores, while eagle-eyed shoppers have also shared their finds on social media.

As part of our commitment to breaking and delicious stories, news.com.au has reached out to Cadbury for comment but we're yet to hear back.

We'll update this important story as soon as we have more info at hand.

The sweet treat contains has a soft, chewy pineapple-flavoured centre,

WHAT ARE PINEAPPLE LUMPS?

For the uninitiated, Pascall's Pineapple Lumps are a uniquely New Zealand confectionary treat first sold way back in 1935.

The sweet treat is a chewy marshmallow-like pineapple coated in chocolate and are also a favourite edition to slices and other baked goods.

They've since gained a devoted following overseas, with Pascall's Pineapple Lumps available in Australian grocery stores.

Back in New Zealand Pascall's Pineapple Lumps is up there with other national treasures like L&P soft drink and hokey pokey ice cream.

On their website Pascall proudly sums up their Pineapple Lumps by writing: "Those other countries can keep their gold, diamonds and oil - we've got the most scrumptious National Treasure of them all!"

RELATED: Caramilk chocolate bars selling on eBay for hugely inflated prices

RELATED: Cadbury Caramilk: Why chocolate tastes different this time around

The return of Caramilk has also sparked a frenzy among shoppers.

CADBURY CARAMILK SPARKS FRENZY

Last month Cadbury confirmed it would be bringing back Caramilk after overwhelming customer feedback.

"We've listened to the tens of thousands of Aussies asking us to bring Cadbury Caramilk back," Cadbury marketing manager Katrina Watson said.

"We couldn't ignore their passion for our golden chocolate block, so we're proud to be bringing it back."

Cadbury's Caramilk, a hybrid caramel and white chocolate bar, was part of the chocolate brand's line-up in New Zealand and Australia until it was discontinued in 1994.

It came back in Australian supermarkets for a limited run in early 2018, however blocks of the precious golden chocolate were hard to come by.

While this time around its back in stores as part of Cadbury's permanent chocolate range that doesn't mean it has been any easier to come by.

While it comes with a recommended retail price of $4.80, online auction site eBay is chock-a-block with Caramilk for sale at wildly inflated prices.

One listing has three Caramilk blocks available for a cool $150, while another has 25 blocks listed for a whopping $1250.