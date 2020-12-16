CSIRO and medicinal cannabis firm join forces on trial

Canna pacific is licenced by the Australian Government to cultivate and research medicinal cannabis.

BIOTECHNOLOGY firm CannaPacific and the national science agency, CSIRO, have announced a partnership to trial novel encapsulation technologies for more effective

medicinal cannabinoids.

Medicinal cannabis company CannaPacific operates a medicinal cannabis supply chain, including a licenced cultivation facility nestled in the Lismore LGA, featuring a 10,000 sqm Dutch glasshouse and high-security outdoor cultivation area.

Current oral medicinal cannabis products have low and inconsistent bioavailability - which refers to the proportion of the medicinal substance absorbed by the body in order to have an active effect - leading to inconsistent therapeutic benefit.

CannaPacific has commenced a proof-of-concept study of the encapsulation technology, developed in collaboration between CSIRO's Probing Biosystems Future Science Platform and The University of Queensland's Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN).

Dr Alison White, inventor of the technology and CSIRO-AIBN postdoctoral research fellow, said mineral-based thin shells were used to completely surround the cannabinoid with a protective barrier to form a microcapsule.

"This barrier is designed to prevent premature release of the drug, and allows a higher level of control over where and when the drug is released," Dr White said.

"By controlling the dissolution rate of the microcapsules, we anticipate a more consistent delivery of the cannabinoids into the bloodstream."

Tim Bowser, CannaPacific's Chief Scientific Officer, said the initial project will be a proof of concept for CSIRO technology when applied to the delivery of cannabinoid-based medicines.

"This forms one of a suite of research projects being undertaken by CannaPacific in order to improve the quality of cannabinoid-based medicines" he said.

CannaPacific is licenced by the Australian Government to cultivate and research medicinal cannabis.

This includes an Office of Drug Control location undisclosed approved regional cultivation and research facility in northern NSW.