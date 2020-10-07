Menu
CRUCIAL MILESTONE: Victoria hits promising COVID number

7th Oct 2020 10:56 AM

 

Victoria has recorded six new cases of coronavirus and two deaths today.

The two deaths tragically take Victoria's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 809.

But in a sign of good news, Melbourne's ever-important rolling 14-day average dropped to single digits  to 9.9 for the first time.

Health authorities have consistently said they need a rolling 14-day average of five cases a day to consider easing restrictions in the city.

Regional Victoria's average stayed the same at 0.3.

The state also solved one mystery case with the number of cases with an unknown source dropping to 12.

