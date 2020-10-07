CRUCIAL MILESTONE: Victoria hits promising COVID number

Victoria has recorded six new cases of coronavirus and two deaths today.

The two deaths tragically take Victoria's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic to 809.

But in a sign of good news, Melbourne's ever-important rolling 14-day average dropped to single digits to 9.9 for the first time.

Yesterday there were 6 new cases & the loss of 2 lives reported. Our thoughts are with all affected.

The 14 day rolling average & number of cases with unknown source are down from yesterday in Metro.

Health authorities have consistently said they need a rolling 14-day average of five cases a day to consider easing restrictions in the city.

Regional Victoria's average stayed the same at 0.3.

The state also solved one mystery case with the number of cases with an unknown source dropping to 12.