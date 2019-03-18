Crowe sends his thoughts to Grafton

AS the world comes to grips with Friday's terrorist attack on the Muslim community in New Zealand, a murderous rampage that killed 50 people as young as two, Australia and the perpetrator's hometown of Grafton has been in the international spotlight.

One high profile person with connection to all three places is our southern neighbour, Hollywood actor Russell Crowe. The native New Zealander, who know calls Australia home, is also very familiar with Grafton having owned a property at nearby Nana Glen for more than two decades now, running a cattle station and spending a lot of his down time there. He was also married by Grafton's former Bishop Philip Huggins on the property and has brought a roll call of his famous friends to the area over the years.

Crowe specifically expressed his concerns for his northern neighbour in a recent Tweet "My thoughts go out also to the people of Grafton. A picturesque and proud town, unduly stained."

Crowed said it was a terrible reason to tweet but he wanted to "extend a gesture of solidarity and a shared purpose."

"My birthplace and my home grieving together."

His tweet received more than 17K likes, was shared more than 2000 times and drew 220 comments from around the world many sharing his sentiment.