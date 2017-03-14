Crowdfunding for next stage of fun

PARK LIFE: Local children get into the swing of things at Waterlily Park.

THE WATERLILY Park playscape at Ocean Shores continues to move ahead in leaps and bounds, with the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for stage two.

The playscape project got a major boost when the council installed new playground equipment last month and children from the community were out in force last Friday enjoying the swings and roundabouts.

"It's so heart-warming to see how a community dream is coming true. The whole community is excited about finally having splendid playground equipment in a spacious public space,” said Josie Tebo, chair of the Waterlily Playscape Committee.

With a fairy chair already in action, for stage two of the project the community will need $50,000 to build a tree house, a flying fox and install a shade cover.

"Thankfully the project succeeded to win some grants and we have plenty more plans for this wonderful playscape,” said the group's communications director Jason Lasky.

"But with grants funds sources exhausted, we are turning to a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for stage two.”

To support the Waterlily Playscape Project, go to http://www.waterlilyplayscape.org and donate.