News

Crowdfunding for next stage of fun

14th Mar 2017 11:54 AM
PARK LIFE: Local children get into the swing of things at Waterlily Park.
PARK LIFE: Local children get into the swing of things at Waterlily Park. Picasa

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE WATERLILY Park playscape at Ocean Shores continues to move ahead in leaps and bounds, with the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for stage two.

The playscape project got a major boost when the council installed new playground equipment last month and children from the community were out in force last Friday enjoying the swings and roundabouts.

"It's so heart-warming to see how a community dream is coming true. The whole community is excited about finally having splendid playground equipment in a spacious public space,” said Josie Tebo, chair of the Waterlily Playscape Committee.

With a fairy chair already in action, for stage two of the project the community will need $50,000 to build a tree house, a flying fox and install a shade cover.

"Thankfully the project succeeded to win some grants and we have plenty more plans for this wonderful playscape,” said the group's communications director Jason Lasky.

"But with grants funds sources exhausted, we are turning to a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for stage two.”

To support the Waterlily Playscape Project, go to http://www.waterlilyplayscape.org and donate.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron shire council ocean shores waterlily park

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Kind folk awarded for help on ocean

Kind folk awarded for help on ocean

Volunteers honoured for their long and diligent services to Cape Byron Marine Rescue.

Bangalow Rebels ink new deal with Bowlo

BANGALOW: Bowlo manager Shane Ironside and president Gerry Swain with Rebels president Dave Phillips and treasurer Matt Bleakley.

Rugby club's new sponsorship reflects family-friendly focus.

Crowdfunding for next stage of fun

PARK LIFE: Local children get into the swing of things at Waterlily Park.

Waterlily Park playscape at Ocean Shores needs support to progress.

Woman charged over fatal river crash

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

The passenger of the car died when the car crashed into a river

Local Partners

Kind folk awarded for help on ocean

Volunteers honoured for their long and diligent services to Cape Byron Marine Rescue.

TIMELINE: Sara Connor's nightmare in Bali

Australian Sara Connor seen inside holding cell before her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)

Byron Bay mother, Sara Connor will be next four years behind bars

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Melody brings a strong sound to Bluesfest

FRESH: Chicago musician Melody Angel.

Chicago musician Melody Angel

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Justin Bieber's middle finger salute to Coast cameras

WE CAN reveal where Justin Bieber has decided to stay on the Sunshine Coast and why he has chosen the very private and luxurious location.

Why Jason Alexander threatened to quit Seinfeld

Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

THE actor has revealed why he was so upset with one of the scripts.

Adele ‘scared’ now tour’s biggest secret is out

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

ADELE’S fans now know the biggest secret of Adele’s Australian tour.

Bazinga! Big Bang Theory spin-off confirmed

Would you watch a TV show about a young Sheldon Cooper?

THE most popular comedy on television is getting a spin-off.

Husband gets nasty on My Kitchen Rules

Everyone is lovely in this charity edition of MKR. Except Josh.

MKR recap: What’s with this guy?

Buderim mum rejects son on wedding day

Bride and Prejudice’s Chris is crushed by news of his parents absence on his wedding day.

Bride and Prejudice’s heartbreaking wedding day rejection.

I’m A Celebrity winner is a first

'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! winner Casey Donovan with her crown after winning I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

THE first woman, and a non-sportsman, is the winner of 2017 series.

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!